We escaped ourselves (그때도 지금도…"스스로 탈출했을 뿐)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."저희는 구조된 것이 아닙니다. 스스로 탈출했다고 생각합니다."“We were not. Weourselves.”*rescue: 구조하다 *escape: 탈출하다3년 만에 어렵사리 입을 뗀 생존 학생들의 말은 그랬습니다. 누구도 나서 지켜주지 않았던 처절했던 순간….This is what the surviving students of the Sewol ferry tragedy said three years after the incident. No one was there to protect them in thatmoment.*incident: 사건 *desperate: 절박한그들은 그렇게 세상으로 나왔습니다. 그리고 돌이켜보면… 그 아이들이 세상으로 나온 이후엔 암흑 같은 트라우마에서, 혹은 살아왔다는 미안함에서 구조됐을까….This is how theyto speak. Maybe they have been living these days in, feeling sorry for having survived.*step forward: 한 걸음 나아가다 *trauma: 정신적 외상, 트라우마그 절체절명의 순간 들려왔던 첫 번째 음성… "움직이지 말라" "가만있으라"At thatmoment, an announcement was made in the ship. “Do not move.” “Stay put.”*pressing: 긴박한그리고 1000일 동안 이어진 세상 한쪽의 목소리들… 그것은 단지 가만있으라는 말보다 더욱 실망스럽고 때로는 공포스러운 것이었습니다.For the past 1,000 days after the incident,have spoken only to giveand. They were even morethan the voice that spoke “Do not move.”*authorities: 정부 당국 *disappointment: 실망감 *fear: 두려움 *frightening: 무서운대통령은 한 번의 담화 이후 이들을 외면했습니다. 지금도 국회 앞에서 눈길조차 주지 않았던 대통령을 기억하는 사람들은 많습니다.After giving a single speech, the president turned her face away froms’ families. A lot of people still remember her not even looking towards thein front of the*victim: 희생자 *protester: 시위자 *National Assembly: 국회자칭 보수단체…사실 진정한 의미의 합리적 보수와는 상관없는 일부 세력들은 가족들의 애를 끊는 단식 앞에서 피자로 배를 채웠고… 유족들은, 살아남은 아이들은, 그들이 배를 채운 만큼…아니 그보다 비교할 수 없이 더 진실에 배가 고팠을 것입니다.During their, the bereaved had to face conservative groups who devoured pizza in front of them.and the surviving students would have beenhungry for the truth.*hunger strike: 단식 투쟁 *the bereaved family: 유족 *unimaginably: 상상할 수 없을 만큼정부와 여당은 세월호의 참사마저도 보수니 진보니 하는 진영논리로 갈라놓은 다음 심지어는 단지 교통사고일 뿐이라고 깎아 내렸습니다.The government and the ruling party are busy turning this into an issue between theand. They eventhe incident, calling it a “.”*progressive: 진보 *conservative: 보수 *belittled: 비하하다 *traffic accident: 교통사고오늘도 드러난 사실이지만 청와대는 304명이 물에 잠긴 참사 앞에서 정권의 안위부터 걱정했고, 교황의 방문이 혹 이런 안위에 해를 끼칠까 전전긍긍했습니다.It was alsotoday that the Blue House was working onto turn the public’s attention away from the incident. This was even after 304 lives were lost in the sinking of the ship. They were concerned that the’s visit mightthe government’s image.*reveal: 드러나다 *tactic: 전략 *Pope: 교황 *affect: 영향을 끼치다온갖 우여곡절을 겪은 세월호 특조위는 어떤가… 특조위 활동에 정부가 한 일은 말 그대로 방해라고 밖엔 생각할 수 없는 수준이 아니었던가… 특조위는 마치 난민처럼 떠돌다가 역시 침몰하고 말았습니다.And what about the special committee established tothe ferry incident? All that the governmentinto the probe was toit. The committeeuntil it too sank.*investigate: 조사하다 *contribute: 공헌하다 *interrupt: 방해하다 *stall: 교착상태에 빠지다그리고 세월호 7시간… 사람들이 왜 알고 싶어 하는지, 왜 알아야만 하는지 더 이상 설명하지 않아도 되는 그 7시간은 지금도 여전히 의문 속에 남아 있습니다.I don’t need to explain why people want and need to know the truth behind the Sewol ferry tragedy. The seven hours thatwhile the ship was sinking is still filled with many questions.*slip by: 흘려보내다지난 1000일 동안 이 모든 것을 말없이, 혹은 말도 못 한 채 지켜봐 왔던 아이들은 이제 스무 살 청년이 되어 광장에서 말했습니다.The surviving students, who are now 20, would have spent the past 1,000 days unable to say anything. They said,"우리는 구조됐던 것이 아니라 스스로 탈출했다고 생각합니다"“We were not rescued. We escaped ourselves.”그렇습니다. 그들은 세월호에서도 스스로 탈출했을 뿐 아니라 세월호 이후의 삶에서도 구조받지 못했고, 그들 스스로 탈출하여 광장에 섰던 것이 아닌가….Yes, they not only escaped the ship by themselves but also were never rescued in life after the incident. They had to also escape in order to stand in front of people and speak.우리가 해줄 수 있는 이야기는 그저 "나이테는 겨울에 자란 부분일수록 여름에 자란 부분보다 더 단단하다" 라는 신영복 선생의 글귀 정도….All we can tell them is thisfrom theShin Young-bok. “A tree’s ring grows harder in winter than summer.”*quote: 인용구 *writer: 작가오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.December 31st, 2016그때도 지금도…"스스로 탈출했을 뿐" (0109)“We weren’t rescued, we escaped.”Translated & Edited by Shon Ji-hye & Brolley Genster