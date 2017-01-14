Ban says he knows how to save a nation

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon reacts to the welcoming crowd at Incheon International Airport on Thursday as he returned to South Korea after his 10-year service in New York. [YONHAP] 뉴욕에서 10년 임기를 마치고 귀국한 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장이 목요일 인천국제공항에서 환영인파에 인사하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, January 13, 2017Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon returned to Korea on Thursday after 10 years of service in New York, putting himself at the center of a political drama that isahead of a presidential election likely to be held much sooner than originally scheduled.*unfold: 펼쳐지다, 펼치다반기문 전 유엔 사무총장이 뉴욕에서 10년 임기를 마치고 목요일 귀국했다. 반 전 총장은 원래 계획보다 훨씬 빨리 앞당겨질 가능성이 있는 대선을 앞두고 펼쳐지고 있는 정치 드라마의 중심에 서게 됐다.Ban arrived at 5:35 p.m. at Incheon International Airport, where a huge number of his supporters greeted him withthat read “Ban for national unity” in anto his likely presidential ambition.*banner: 현수막*apparent reference: 정황상 ~란 의미의 언급반 전 총장은 오후 5시35분쯤 인천국제공항에 도착했다. 그곳에는 많은 지지자들이 대권 도전을 언급하는 것으로 보이는 “반기문, 국가 대통합”이란 문구가 적힌 현수막을 내걸고 그를 맞이했다.Standing before the crowd, he thanked his supporters and began his speech by reflecting on lessons he said he had learned at the United Nations. “As head of the UN, Ito protect the rights of theand promote equal rights for women and raise global awareness on,” he said. “I have learned a lot over the past 10 years.”*reflect on~ : ~을 반성하다, ~을 성찰하다*underprivileged: 혜택을 받지 못한*global warming: 지구 온난화*strive: 분투하다인파 앞에 서서 그는 지지자들에게 감사했고 유엔에서 배웠다는 교훈들을 성찰하면서 연설을 시작했다. 그는 “유엔 사무총장으로서 저는 사회적 약자의 권리를 보호하려고, 여성의 권리를 신장시키려고, 지구 온난화 문제를 세계적 차원에서 해결하려고 분투했다. 지난 10년 동안 많은 것을 배웠다.”고 말했다.In what sounded like his declaration to run for president, he said he had learned what it took to turn a country into aor a failed nation. “I am with you withcommitment to sacrificing myself for the good of the nation and the people,” he continued.*thriving: 번성하는*unwavering: 부동의, 확고한대권 도전 선언처럼 들리는 언급에서 그는 무엇이 한 국가를 융성하게 또는 실패하게 만드는지 배웠다고 말했다. 그는 “저는 국가와 국민을 위해서 저 자신을 희생할 것을 여러분에게 확고하게 약속 드린다”고 말했다.On the state of the nation during theabuse of power scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye’s, he said he came back to the country with a “heavy heart,” noting, “The countrycorruption and irregularities.”*unprecedented: 전례 없는*impeachment: 탄핵*be riddled with~ : 로 가득하다박근혜 대통령 탄핵을 불러온 전례 없는 국정농단 사건으로 국가가 처한 위기 사태에 대해,그는 “나라에 부정 부패가 가득하다”며 “무거운 심정”으로 귀국했다고 말했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)