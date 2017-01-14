A bloody similarity

After Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of President Park Geun-hye’s controversial friend Choi Soon-sil, was arrested by police in Denmark a week ago, foreign media described Chung as the “daughter of Korea’s Rasputin.” Grigori Rasputin was a mystical faith healer who maintained a close friendship with Nicholas II, the last Tsar of the Russian Empire, and Empress Alexandra Feodorovna.The tragic falls of Park and Nicholas II share the commonality of not only having a cult leader in a secret inner circle but also having baleful omens. One and a half years after taking the throne, Nicholas II was crowned on May 14, 1896. As banquets took place three days later, 500,000 rushed to the event and nearly 1,400 were killed in a human stampede.While Moscow became a bloodbath, the emperor held a ball and danced with the empress. Although the Russians were extremely loyal to their 28-year-old Tsar, calling him “beloved father,” they expelled the leader from their hearts for his failure to sympathize with the pains of the people.The situation grew so bad that Leo Tolstoy had to send a warning letter to Nicholas II that he would end up facing a revolution if he turned away from the people’s agonies.With the February Revolution in 1917, he was dethroned and executed the next year by the Bolsheviks. His fate was forewarned when he danced obliviously at the ball 21 years before.Only one year into her term, President Park Geun-hye faced the tragic sinking of the Sewol ferry on April 16, 2014 in which 304 passengers, mostly high school students on a trip to Jeju Island, were killed. Her government did little to try to save the victims. The president seemed unable to understand the people’s pain. While the ferry was sinking, she remained in her residence, not in her office in the Blue House, with a staffer who was a former health trainer. As she summoned hair stylists to do her hair at a critical moment, speculation has also been raised that she under went a cosmetic surgery procedure that day.The head of the National Security Office had to send an initial situation report to both her office and residence because he did not know where the president was at the time. After receiving a first briefing at 10 a.m., Park showed up at the central disaster management office seven hours later. “I was told the students were all wearing life jackets. Is it so hard to find them?” she asked.There is a reasonable doubt that the president was the only one who did not know that the ferry was already under water. The entire nation knew it by watching television news. The question still remains unresolved 1,000 days after the tragedy. Her obliviousness to the insult felt by the nation despite her responsibility to protect the people’s lives and safety resembles that of Nicholas II.Did the media reveal the truth behind this president and her inner circle in time? Can they really say, “Justice delayed is justice denied”?The situation is embarrassing and devastating. Police officer Choi Gyeong-rak, who was found dead during the prosecution’s investigation on charges of leaking the so-called “Chung Yoon-hoi documents” in 2014, wrote in his suicide note, “Please, restore the lost journalism.” While the press was trying to please those in power, the reclusive president became an autocrat, and the prosecution became nothing more than servants of those in power. Choi acted as if she was the president. Lawmakers who defended Chung were appointed ministers one after another in this administration. Without JTBC’s report on the tablet PC reportedly used by Choi, many of the media probably would have remained silent.It is a pitiful self-portrait of this country’s power elite that they want to ignore the weak of society while maintaining a cartel of the strong at all costs. Therefore, the powerless do not have any means to protect themselves after being thrown into a jungle of greed, as seen in the apparent plight of more than 10,000 artists on a blacklist maintained by the administration. The overwhelming demand of the protesters in candlelight vigils calling for Park’s impeachment was the establishing of a fair society. They demand a clear ending of the cozy relationship between politics and business.When the rich of civilized countries meet, they discuss good deeds they can accomplish. I have never heard a news report about a meeting between Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to discuss a plan to call for the government to create rules that would help them make money. The Federation of the Korean Industries, however, was different. It is a national disgrace that the lobbying group became a channel to provide massive funds to the Mi-R and K-Sports foundations, suspected to be the private piggy banks of Choi.Former welfare minister Suh Sang-mok, head of the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, presented the Business in the Community (BITC), a British business-community outreach charity, as a new role model for Korean conglomerates. It is chaired by Prince Charles and chairmen of conglomerates were serving as vice chairmen. It is focusing on the social responsibilities of large companies in such issues as employment of vulnerable populations, resolution of gender and racial discrimination and support for local small enterprises.President Park’s fall means an end of the Park Chung Hee paradigm of an alliance between the state and conglomerates. Then the post-Park Chung Hee era must start with repentance by the 1-percent power elites for their arrogance in ignoring the 99-percent of our society. We each need an atonement ritual to erase inhumanity from our hearts. Only then can we have a strong start to reset Korea.박근혜 대통령 비선 실세 최순실의 딸 정유라가 일주일전 덴마크 경찰에 체포되자 CNN·가디언 등 외국 언론은 그녀를 '한국판 라스푸틴의 딸'이라고 표현했다. 라스푸틴은 니콜라이 2세와 황후 알렉산드라의 측근으로 제정러시아를 주물르다 파멸시킨 괴승(怪僧)이다.박근혜와 니콜라이 2세, 두 사람의 비극적 몰락에는 사이비 종교의 냄새가 나는 비선 뿐 아니라 불길한 전조(前兆)가 있었다는 공통점이 있다. 니콜라이 2세는 왕위에 오른지 1년반 뒤인 1896년 5월14일 대관식을 치렀다. 피로연은 17일에 열렸는데 빵과 술을 얻으려고 50만명이 밀려들어 1400명이 압사했다.모스크바에 피비린내가 진동하는 와중에 황제는 무도회를 열고 황후와 춤을 추었다. 28세의 젊은 황제를 '사랑하는 아버지'로 부를 정도로 충성심이 강한 러시아 백성들이었지만 고통에 공감하지 못하는 차르를 마음에서 추방했다. 이후 문호 톨스토이 백작이 황제가 학정에 신음하는 백성들을 외면하면 혁명을 맞게 될 것이라는 경고 편지를 보내야 할 정도로 상황은 악화됐다.1917년 2월혁명으로 폐위되고 다음해 볼셰비키에 의해 처형되는 니콜라이 2세의 운명은 21년전 상식을 배반한 무도회에서 예고된 것이다.취임 1년여만인 2014년 4월16일 304명의 생명이 산채로 수장(水葬)되는 세월호 참사를 만난 박근혜도 대통령답지 못했다. 무엇보다도 비극의 심연(深淵)에 함께 가라앉은 국민의 마음을 헤아리지 않았다. 배가 침몰하는 동안에 집무실이 아닌 관저에 헬스트레이너 출신 행정관과 함께 있었고, 미용사를 불러 머리를 손질했고, 피부과 시술을 받았다는 의혹이 제기됐다.대통령이 어디 있는지를 몰라 안보실장이 최초 상황보고서를 본관과 관저로 동시에 전달했다. 대통령은 오전 10시에 첫 보고를 받고 7시간만에 중앙재해대책본부에 나타나 "다 그렇게 구명조끼를, 학생들은 입었다고 하는데 그렇게 발견하기 힘듭니까"라고 물었다.이미 배가 가라앉았다는 건 온 국민이 TV를 보고 알았는데 대통령 혼자만 몰랐다는 합리적 의심은 참사 1000일이 지나도 풀리지 않고 있다. 국민의 생명과 안전을 지켜야할 대통령직의 가치를 스스로 모욕한 비상식은 민생에 눈감은 차르와 닮은 꼴이다.그렇다면 언론은 제때에 권력의 탈선을 고발했는가. 그래서 "지체된 정의는 정의가 아니다"라고 호기를 부릴 수 있는가.부끄럽고 참담할 뿐이다. 2014년 '정윤회 문건' 유출 혐의로 검찰 수사를 받다 숨진채 발견된 최경락 경위는 유서에 "부디 잃어버린 저널리즘을 찾아주시기 바랍니다."라고 적었다. 언론이 권력의 눈치를 살피는 동안 구중궁궐의 대통령은 갈수록 전제군주가 됐고, 검찰은 권력의 하수인으로 전락하고, 최순실은 대통령 행세를 하고, 정유라를 감싼 의원들이 줄줄이 여성부 장관이 된 것이 이 정권에서 벌어진 막장드라마가 아닌가. JTBC의 태블릿 PC 보도가 아니었으면 대부분의 언론이 지금도 꿀먹은 벙어리로 남아있지 않았을까.사회적 약자의 목소리는 외면하고 어떻게든 강자의 카르텔을 유지하려는 것이 돈과 권력을 가진 이나라 파워엘리트의 서글픈 자화상이다. 그 결과 탐욕의 정글에 내던져진 힘없는 다수는 스스로의 권리를 지킬 그 어떤 수단도 갖지 못하고 있다. 1만명에 가까운 문화예술인들이 정권의 마음에 들지 않는다고 블랙리스트에 올라 감시와 차별을 받고 있지 않은가. 그래서인지 '박근혜 탄핵'을 외치는 촛불 시민혁명의 압도적 요구는 특권과 반칙이 없는 공정한 사회다. 정경유착부터 확실하게 끊자는 것이다.문명국가의 부자들이 만나면 이타적 선행(善行)의 방법을 토론한다. 미국의 빌게이츠와 워렌 버핏이 만나서 돈벌기 유리한 규칙을 만들어 달라고 정부를 졸랐다는 얘기를 듣지 못했다. 한국의 전경련만 예외다. 전경련이 최순실의 사(私)금고라는 의혹을 받고 있는 미르·K스포츠 재단에 수백억원을 조달해주는 창구로 전락한 것은 국가적 수치다.복지부 장관을 지낸 서상목 한국사회복지협의회 회장은 영국의 BITC(Business in the Community)를 재계단체의 새로운 모델로 제시한다. 찰스 황태자가 회장이고, 대기업 회장들이 부회장을 맡고 있다. 취약계층의 고용, 인종·성차별 해소, 지역 중소기업 육성, 전과자 취업 등 기업의 사회적 책임에 주력하고 있다.박근혜의 몰락은 국가와 재벌의 동맹으로 굴러가는 박정희 패러다임이 수명을 다했음을 의미한다. 그렇다면 포스트 박정희 시대는 1%의 파워엘리트가 99%의 사회적 약자를 무시한 오만을 반성하는 데서 출발해야 할 것이다. 내 마음속의 피비린내 나는 무도회와 세월호 7시간의 비인간성을 지워내는 속죄의 제의(祭儀)가 필요하다. 그래야 매력국가를 향한 리셋 코리아의 힘찬 출발도 시작된다.