Abe’s 24 hours vs. Park’s 7 hours (국문)

Arrived at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters at 9:31 a.m. Party executives’ meeting at 9:32 a.m. Arrived at the prime minister’s residence at 10:01 a.m. Cabinet meeting at 10:04 a.m. Meeting with Ambassador to Korea Yasumasa Nagamine, Consul General in Busan Yasuhiro Morimoto and Deputy Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama at 10:20 a.m. The group left at 10:50 a.m. … Luncheon with Japanese-speaking ambassadors, including Korean Ambassador Lee Joon-gyu, at 11:40 a.m. … Meeting with National Security Agency Director Shotaro Yachi at 2:24 p.m. … Interview with Kyodo News Agency at 3:39 p.m. Dinner with Sadayuki Sakakibara, head of the Japan Business Federation, and others at Senbazuru at 6:43 p.m. Return to residence at 9:06 p.m.
This is how Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spent a day on Jan. 10, a day after the Japanese ambassador in Seoul and consul general in Busan were recalled to Japan over the installation of the “comfort woman” statue. Japanese newspapers reported more than 20 items of Abe’s schedule minute by minute on Jan. 11. It was not a special day. The schedule of the prime minister has always been disclosed in the next day’s paper since the 1970s.
“Based on when and how long the prime minister spoke with someone, it is possible to guess whom he is close to and whether a policy decision is about to be made,” an article on Japanese Wikipedia explains. “There are few countries where the schedule of a prime minister is released in detail like in Japan.”
The Japanese media is known for its aggressive reporting. The prime minister’s day is based on information collected by the correspondents covering his office. But it is not easy to confirm specific schedules without cooperation from the office. Aside from a few confidential meetings, the prime minister should have a sense of public service to be under the watch of citizens 24 hours a day.
Currently, Japanese reporters stay in the first-floor lobby of the prime minister’s residence and ask questions whenever he comes in and out.
Before, they used to camp out in the hallway in front of his office. So in the past, papers used to report not only the schedule but conversations between the prime minister and reporters. If this were the case in Korea, the president would be talking to reporters in front of her office on the second floor of the Blue House.
If Korean reporters were allowed to cover the president so closely, would Park have avoided her office all day during the Sewol ferry tragedy?
She would have to put up with newspaper reports saying, “Stayed in the residence all day until hairdressers visited at 3:22 p.m. and left at 4:37 p.m. Visited the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at 5:15 p.m. After that, Park remained in her residence [according to the schedule of the day as the Blue House claims].”
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 13, Page 30
*The author is the deputy political news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SEO SEUNG-WOOK
‘9시31분 자민당본부 도착, 9시32분 당직자회의,10시1분 총리관저(집무실 건물)도착,10시4분 각의(국무회의)주재,10시20분 나가미네 야스마사 주한대사와 모리모토 야스히로 주부산총영사,스기야마 신스케 외무성 사무차관 면담,10시50분 나가미네 대사 일행 퇴장…11시40분 이준규 주일한국대사 등 일본어를 말할 수 있는 대사들과의 오찬…오후2시24분 야치 쇼타로 국가안전보장국장 면담…오후 3시39분 교도통신 인터뷰…오후 6시43분 뉴오타니 호텔 일식당 센바즈루(千羽鶴)에서 사카키바라 사다유키 일본 게이단렌(우리의 전경련에 해당)회장 일행과 식사, 오후 9시6분 귀가.’
위안부 소녀상 갈등으로 주한일본대사와 주부산총영사가 일본으로 돌아간 이튿날인 10일 아베 신조 총리의 주요 일정이다.
11일자 일본 신문들의 ‘수상(총리) 동정’란엔 출근부터 퇴근까지 20개가 넘는 일정이 분 단위로 빼곡하게 기록돼 있다. 특별한 날이라서가 아니다. 총리의 일정은 매일매일 다음날 신문에 공개된다. 1970년대부터 시작됐다는 '수상 동정'보도에 대해 위키피디아 일본어판은 "수상이 언제 누구와 몇 분간 대화했는지를 통해 주변 인물과 총리가 얼마나 친밀한지, 주요정책에 대한 결정이 얼마나 임박했는지를 추측할 수 있다. 일본만큼 총리의 일정이 자세히 공개되는 나라는 별로 없다”고 설명한다.
일본 언론들의 취재 스타일은 극성스럽다. '총리의 하루'역시 총리관저 출입기자들이 발에 땀이 나도록 뛰어다니며 수집한 정보를 기초로 작성된다. 하지만 기본적으로 총리측의 협조없이 이처럼 구체적인 일정을 확인하기는 쉽지 않다. 극비 일정 몇 개를 빼고는 국민들에게 24시간 감시당하는 걸 감수하겠다는 총리의 공직 의식이 전제돼야 한다.
현재 일본 기자들은 총리 관저 1층 로비에서 아베 총리가 출입할 때마다 질문공세를 편다. 하지만 2002년 현재의 총리 관저 건물이 완성되기 전까지는 1층 로비뿐만 아니라 집무실 바로앞 복도까지 기자들이 진을 쳤다. 그래서 과거의 ‘수상 동정’엔 단순 일정뿐 아니라 총리와 기자들의 대화까지 담겼다. 우리로 치면 청와대 본관 2층의 대통령 집무실 바로앞에서 이뤄지는 대통령과 기자들의 대화다.
만약 우리에게도 이런 보도가 있었다면 세월호 침몰 당일 박근혜 대통령이 집무실에 안나올 수 있었을까. ‘대통령 동정’란에 ‘계속 관저, 오후 3시22분 미용담당 정송주ㆍ정매주 자매 입실, 오후 4시37분 두 사람 퇴실, 오후 5시15분 중앙재난안전대책본부 방문, 이후 관저’(청와대 주장 기준)로 보도되는 걸 감수할 수 있었을까. '세월호 참사 당일 출근도 안했다'는 비판에 "대통령의 일상은 출퇴근 개념이 아닌 24시간 재택근무체제"라고 항변하는 청와대의 태도가 황당하다 못해 이제 딱하기까지 하다.
서승욱 정치부 차장