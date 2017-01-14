Only evidence counts (국문)
재계 총수 수사는 오로지 증거로 말해야 한다
Jan 14,2017
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and de facto head of the country’s largest conglomerate, was grilled by an independent counsel suspecting he had used corporate money to bribe President Park Geun-hye through her controversial friend Choi Soon-sil. The questioning was necessary to build a bribery case on Park and her inner circle, but it is unfortunate that the head of a global corporate enterprise like Samsung has become implicated in such a messy corruption case.
The independent counsel suspects Lee has committed bribery. It connects Samsung’s generous funding for Choi and her family, including the purchase of a horse for Choi’s daughter in return for the National Pension Fund’s support for the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.
Samsung claims that it supported the equestrian association because it had been intimidated and pressured by the presidential office and Choi and did not expect anything in return. Lee made the same testimony to the independent counsel as he told state prosecutors and at parliamentary hearing. The chief of Samsung Electronics’ Future Strategy Office reiterated the same comment at his questioning by independent counsel.
The counsel team and Samsung are locking horns with their opposing positions. Evidence would be crucial for a party to get the upper hand.
The independent counsel must secure as much evidence and testimonies as possible to build its case. It needs decisive evidence pointing to Park and Choi working as one to slap bribery charges on the two. But at the same time, it must not be too blinded by its goal to lose balance and judgment.
The independent counsel also has expanded its investigation into other chaebol. The next target would be SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won, who was released from prison through the 2015 presidential pardon. The independent counsel secured a recording of a conversation between a senior SK executive and Chey in a jail, in which the executive told Chey that the president has asked for commitments in return for a special pardon.
The independent counsel plans to seek arrest warrants for chaebol chiefs under suspicion. Collusive business and political ties must be punished. But it must be done based on facts. From the process so far, however, the counsel team appears to be hounding corporate heads to get to the president.
The court judgment will be pivotal. It must deliver a balanced ruling on the opposing claims.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 13, Page 30
박영수 특별검사팀이 어제 이재용 삼성전자 부회장을 뇌물 공여 혐의의 피의자 신분으로 소환해 장시간 조사했다. 이번 조사는 박근혜 대통령과 비선 실세인 최순실 등의 국정 농단의 진실을 밝히기 위한 불가피한 수순으로 보인다. 삼성이라는 글로벌 기업의 총수가 대형 게이트에 연루돼 특검의 조사를 받는 것 자체가 유감스런 일이 아닐 수 없다.
특검은 이 부회장에게 뇌물 공여 등의 혐의가 있다고 보고 있다. 박 대통령이 재작년 삼성물산·제일모직 합병 때 대주주였던 국민연금 측에 합병에 찬성토록 하고 그 대가로 삼성은 최씨가 독일에 세운 코어스포츠 등을 통해 말 구입비와 승마 컨설팅비 명목으로 80억원 가량을 지원했다고 의심하는 것이다.
그러나 삼성측은 '승마협회 지원은 청와대와 최순실의 협박과 강요에 의한 것일 뿐, 어떤 대가를 받거나 바라지도 않았다'는 입장이다. 이 부회장은 검찰 특별수사본부와 국회 국정조사 청문회에서 주장했던 대로 특검에서도 "반대급부를 바라고 기금 출연을 한 게 아니다"는 취지로 진술했다고 한다. 최지성 삼성전자 미래전략실장의 특검 진술과 유사한 취지다.
이처럼 특검은 뇌물 공여 카드로 압박하고, 삼성은 강요와 협박의 피해자라며 팽팽하게 맞서고 있다. 이렇게 치열한 법리 다툼이 있는 사건에서 가장 중요한 건 증거다. 특검이 얼마나 증거를 많이 확보하고 다양한 관련자의 진술을 받아냈느냐에 따라 전체 수사의 성패가 좌우된다. 특히 뇌물 수수로 처벌하려면 '박 대통령과 최순실이 한 몸(경제적 동일체)임을 알았다'는 증거가 필요하다. 만의 하나 특검이 선입견을 갖고 특정 프레임을 정한 뒤 여론압박을 통해 꿰맞추기식 수사를 한다는 오해를 사지 않도록 경계할 필요가 있다.
특검은 최태원 SK 회장이 2015년 8·15 특사로 석방된 과정에서의 뇌물 혐의 수사에도 착수했다고 한다. 특별사면 공식 발표 사흘 전에 교도소에 수감중인 최 회장을 면담한 SK 고위 임원이 "사면을 해 줄테니 출소하면 경제살리기에 나서는 등의 숙제를 해야한다"는 박 대통령 쪽 요구를 전했는데 당시 대화가 든 녹음파일을 특검이 확보했다는 것이다.
특검은 수사 대상인 재계 총수들에 대해 구속영장을 청구하는 방안을 검토 중이라고 한다. 당연히 정경유착의 비리는 단죄돼야 한다. 다만 팩트에 근거해 증거를 찾고 외과수술하듯이 상처 부위를 정확히 도려내는 수사를 해야 한다. 그럼에도 우리 사회 일각에선 특검이 박 대통령을 겨냥해 미리 뇌물죄의 결론을 내려놓고 일방적으로 몰아붙이기식 수사를 하는 게 아니냐는 의심이 고개를 들고 있다.
특히 글로벌 기업 총수의 인신 구속은 신중하게 판단할 필요가 있다. 도주 우려나 증거 인멸의 우려가 없다면 불구속 수사가 원칙이다. 최순실·안종범·정호성 등 핵심 3인방이 온갖 핑계를 대며 법치를 조롱하고 있을 때 그나마 박 대통령을 독대한 재벌 총수들은 국회 청문회와 검찰 특별수사본부에 빠짐없이 출석했던 점도 감안할 필요가 있다. 또한 어느 때보다 법원의 판단이 중요하다. 특검과 재계 총수들의 법리다툼이 치열해질수록 법원이 어떤 판단을 내릴지 관심이 집중될 수밖에 없기 때문이다.