Ban Ki-moon’s vagueness (국문)

Former UN Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon is looking more and more like a candidate in the next presidential election. On his first full day back home, Ban paid respects at the graves of former presidents across the political spectrum in the National Cemetery — Syngman Rhee, Park Chung Hee, Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung — and also plans to visit Bongha Village, South Gyeongsang, where former President Rho Moo-hyun was laid to rest.
Those steps jibe with his desire for a grand compromise for a better future for Korea, as he described upon arriving in Seoul after finishing ten years as UN chief. We welcome that message to the nation.
However, we can hardly subdue a nagging feeling that Ban is unwilling to present concrete ways to achieve the goal of unity and compromise as opposed to empty slogans chanted by former presidential candidates irrespective of their political orientations.
Despite strong vows to respect the spirit of political compromise and integration heard in nearly every election season, former presidential contenders always disappointed the public, as seen in sharp schisms even in their own parties over factional and regional interests. We wonder if Ban really shies away from creating a new party or joining existing ones due to a deepening concern about losing support from the rest.
We have not heard realistic prescriptions from him to address the current political stalemate except some fancy rhetoric he mastered as a diplomat. If Ban wants to change Korean politics as he claims, he must first attract many fresh faces with diverse backgrounds. However, his well-wishers are mostly members of the old boys club, mostly former lawmakers, not to mention the predominance of diplomats and journalists in his preliminary campaign office in Seoul.
Under such circumstances, Ban will most likely end up repeating such empty catchphrases as “Political change beyond the level of administration change!” as shouted by then-presidential candidate Park Geun-hye in the 2012 election. No one would interpret the election of a diplomat — not a politician — as president as a real change in our politics.
Ban must present a clear picture of what kind of new politics he desires. Instead of showing us the image of an opportunistic leader, he must prove himself a leader capable of doing first-rate politics.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 14, Page 26
국민 대통합과 국가 대타협, 정치교체
수사만 있을 뿐 아직 현실적 처방 없어
일류정치 실현 위해 모든 것을 걸어야
반기문 전 유엔 사무총장이 귀국 이틀째인 어제 국립현충원을 찾는 등 본격적인 대선 발걸음을 시작했다. 좌우 정파를 가리지 않고 이승만·박정희·김영삼·김대중 등 전직 대통령의 묘역을 모두 참배하고, 노무현 전 대통령의 묘소가 있는 봉화마을도 곧 방문할 예정이라고 한다. 귀국 일성으로 내놓은 ‘대통합’ ‘대타협’과 우선은 어울리는 행보다. 그가 방명록에 쓴 대로 “대한민국의 더 큰 도약을 위해” 통합과 타협만큼 우리에게 절실한 것도 없다는 점에서 꼭 필요한 문제제기를 한 셈이다.
그런데도 공허감이 쉽게 사라지지 않는 것은 통합과 타협을 위한 구체적 방안들이 아직 실체로 가다듬어 지지 않은 때문이다. 통합과 타협은 여태껏 여야의 거의 모든 대선 주자들이 외친 구호다. 하지만 그들의 행동은 거의 모두 이념과 지역에 따라, 심지어는 같은 당내에서조차 다른 정파로 갈리어 다투는, 통합·타협과는 거리가 먼 모습이었다. 반 전 총장 자신이 새로운 당을 만들거나 기존 어느 정당에 합류하지 못하고 어정쩡한 자세를 취하고 있는 이유도 따지고 보면 어떤 선택을 하는 순간 나머지 반을 잃을 수 있다는 다분히 정치공학적인 우려에서 나온 게 아닌가 싶다.
반 전 총장이 내세운 ‘정치교체’ 역시 화려한 수사만 있을 뿐 현실적 처방은 보이지 않는다. 정치교체를 하려면 다양한 스펙트럼의 참신한 인재들을 많이 영입해야 할 텐데 그의 주변 인사 면면을 보면 그렇지 못한 게 사실이다. 엊그제 귀국 환영회에 모습을 보인 인사들의 대다수는 이른바 ‘올드보이’라 부를 수 있는 전직 의원들이었고, 예비캠프라 할 마포 사무실에도 외교관과 언론인 출신이 주류를 이루고 있다. 벌써 이명박 전 대통령의 측근들이 상당수 영입된 것을 놓고도 논란이 일고 있다. 이래서는 반 전 총장의 구호는 2012년 박근혜 당시 새누리당 대선후보가 외쳤던 “정권교체의 수준을 넘는 정치교체” 주장 만큼이나 허무한 외침의 반복이 되고 말 것이다. 정치인이 아닌 외교관 출신이 대통령이 된다고 그걸 ‘정치교체’라 생각할 국민은 아무도 없기 때문이다. 반 전총장이 스스로를 “진보적 보수주의자”라고 한 주장이 통합이라고 믿지 않는 것처럼 말이다.
반 전 총장은 ‘반기문 정치’가 무엇인지 앞으로 구체적 내용을 내놔야 한다. 그리고 그것은 이리저리 유리한 쪽으로 걸치는 기회주의적 모습이 아니라, 그야말로 ‘글로벌 일류정치’를 위해 반기문의 모든 것을 거는 모습이어야 한다. 만약 그렇지 못하다면 그가 유엔 사무총장 시절 외신으로부터 받았던, 행동은 없고 우려만 하는 ‘우려왕(concern man)’이라는 지적을 다시 한번 감수해야 할 것이다.