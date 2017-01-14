Red Velvet's Joy cast in lead role for tvN drama

Idol star Joy from girl group Red Velvet was cast in the leading female role for her first acting gig on upcoming tvN drama “The Liar and His Lover.”The SM Entertainment singer was confirmed to star alongside actor Lee Hyun-woo in the new mini-series. The drama will be about genius songwriter Kang Han-gyeol who hides his identity, and the high schooler Yun So-rim who falls in love with him at first sight. The show will be directed by producer Kim Jin-min, who previously directed the hit MBC drama “Marriage Contract” last year, which exceeded 20 percent in nationwide viewership.The drama is a remake of an award-winning manga (Japanese graphic novels) of the same name. The series was previously adapted to a live-action film released in December 2013 in Japan starring popular actors Takeru Satoh and Sakurako Ohara.The Red Velvet member debuted in 2014 with their first single “Happiness.” She appeared on the MBC reality show “We Got Married” last year alongside boy band member Sungjae from BtoB as a pretend couple, for which they earned the award for Best Couple at the MBC Entertainment Awards.By Chung Jin-hong