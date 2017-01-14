10 Yuhan-Kimberly wet wipe products to be recalled

Sales of 10 Yuhan-Kimberly wet wipe products were banned starting Friday as they were found to have excessive amounts of methanol.The products in the market will be recalled. The Korean government said 10 out of 12 products that Yuhan-Kimberly manufactures were found to violate regulations.According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Friday, the 10 products, which include Huggies Pure Baby Wipes and Huggies Premier Baby Wipes, contained 0.003 percent to 0.004 percent methanol, which is higher than the 0.002 percent allowed.Even though Yuhan-Kimberly violated the regulations, the ministry said the methanol in those products do not cause harm to people and was not intentionally overloaded.According to the ministry, an adult who uses a cosmetics product that contains 0.004 percent of methanol every day won’t have any negative impact on his or her health.It also said Korea has tougher regulations than the United States and countries in Europe.