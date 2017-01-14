Volkswagen set to launch first local car since scandal

Audi Volkswagen Korea is moving to introduce a new car in Korea that will mark the first car to be launched here since its emissions scandal that has led to a sales ban on most of its vehicle models, informed sources said Friday.According to the sources, the company recently had its 2017 model year A7 55 TDI Quattro certified by the environment ministry for emissions and noise levels, and is now in the process of having the car registered with the transportation ministry, the last step before its launch.They said the company may be ready to begin selling the new car as early as late January. The car, if launched, will be the first new car to be introduced here by the local importer of Audi and Volkswagen cars since the company had its sales license revoked last year for fabricating test results of emissions, noise and fuel efficiency of its cars sold here.The country’s environment ministry withdrew its approval for local sales of 80 Audi and Volkswagen cars in August 2016, literally driving the company’s local sales to naught.YONHAP