Fond farewell

U.S. Ambassador to Korea Mark Lippert, left, wipes away tears as he holds a press conference to bid farewell to Korea, accompanied with his wife Robyn, right, their son Sejun and their baby girl Saehee, at their residence, the Habib House, in Jung District, central Seoul, on Friday. The Lipperts will leave Korea on Jan. 20. The U.S. envoy said, “This has been an incredibly rewarding experience, both personally and professionally, for my entire family. It has made a profound and indelible impression on all of us, impressions that we will carry with us for the rest of our lives.” [JOINT PRESS CORPS]