Standing tall

For 26 years, artist Lee Hyun-bae has created onggi (traditional Korean earthenware) that is traditional yet functional and contemporary. The Nam Seoul Annex Building of the Seoul Museum of Art in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, is holding an exhibition of his works. Titled “Today’s Onggi: Hyun Bae Lee,” the exhibit showcases about 600 pieces. Admission is free. For more information, call (02) 2124-8935 or visit http://sema.seoul.go.kr/korean/index.jsp. [NAM SEOUL ANNEX BUILDING, SEOUL MUSEUM OF ART]