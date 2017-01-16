중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Standing tall

Jan 16,2017
For 26 years, artist Lee Hyun-bae has created onggi (traditional Korean earthenware) that is traditional yet functional and contemporary. The Nam Seoul Annex Building of the Seoul Museum of Art in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, is holding an exhibition of his works. Titled “Today’s Onggi: Hyun Bae Lee,” the exhibit showcases about 600 pieces. Admission is free. For more information, call (02) 2124-8935 or visit http://sema.seoul.go.kr/korean/index.jsp. [NAM SEOUL ANNEX BUILDING, SEOUL MUSEUM OF ART]


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장