Staying ahead of the ICT industry

According to a report published by the International Telecommunication Union in November, 2016, Korea topped the global ICT development index for two consecutive years. But there is a major concern. Korea’s world-class ICT growth engine is cooling down.As the working-age population is rapidly shrinking due to the low fertility rate and aging, companies are reluctant to make R&D and facility investments. The solution to break through the crisis and revitalize the ICT industry is the fourth industrial revolution. Korea could maintain a lead in the ICT industry thanks to bold and timely ambitious investments and a pioneering spirit in the hard times.It is very important to invest in next-generation communications infrastructure, which serves as the root to the overall ICT industry. To lead the fourth industrial revolution, a fifth generation (5G) network providing a completely different platform from existing networks such as low latency and high connectivity is necessary.We also need the efforts of the entire society to embrace innovative changes. The government should build a reliable command center and systematically respond so that we can lead the fourth industrial revolution, using world-class ICT infrastructure. Civil society should also have an open mind to accept changes. This is the best opportunity to secure a lead in the fourth industrial revolution amid global competition and the golden time to become a world leader.Na Bong-ha,Vice Chairman of the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association