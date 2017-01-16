Lessons from America (국문)

My three years as a correspondent in New York have been short, but in that time, I have seen many faces. On one end was the angry face of a rough-speaking Donald Trump, and on the other was that of a black woman who was so afraid of Trump’s possible victory that she could not even speak. Her frightened face was hard to forget. One black writer told me that they have embedded fear that their children may be taken away. The racial discrimination is not limited to black people. Many Asian-Americans, including Koreans, feel increasing racial discrimination.
Over the past three years, division and confrontation in American society have worsened. I am not the only one surprised by the large number of far-right voters in America. After all, Trump is at the helm now.
The country has changed drastically since the 9/11 terror attacks and financial crisis. But Koreans still have a tendency to see what we want to see. When Trump is filling his cabinet hawks and trade protectionists, some Korean officials say Korea will not be a direct target. That view is nothing but convenient optimism stemming from naivety and ignorance. How should Seoul respond if Trump bills us more for our alliance and escalates trade pressure?
What I really wanted to investigate during my time in New York was the secret to recovery in the U.S. economy. Bold quantitative easing worked, but that’s not all. The simple flow defined in economics textbooks — more money in the market boosting spending and production and leading to employment — is not so easy in other countries.
The obvious difference is the market economy’s dynamics. The United States has more active corporate activity, start-ups, IPOs and M&As than any other country in the world, so innovative energy in the economic ecosystem is constantly stimulated. Nevertheless, Nobel Prize-winning economist Prof. Edmund Phelps said two years ago that innovation in the United States is not as active as in the early 20th century. Other countries, though, envy America’s innovation-oriented culture.
Korean-American businessmen in Korea say that bureaucracy and regulations hinder Korea’s innovation. The problem is that the will to pursue deregulation and end bureaucracy has subsided already. Now is not the time to be content in our accomplishments of the past. We desperately need to revive the flames of innovation.
미국의 심장부인 뉴욕에서 보낸 3년의 특파원 생활이 참 빨리도 지나갔습니다. 그동안 많은 사람들을 봤습니다. 한쪽에는 성난 표정의, 뒤끝 작렬하는 트럼프가 있습니다. 반대편에는 트럼프가 당선될까봐 불안감에 제대로 말을 잇지 못하던 흑인 여성이 있습니다. 공포에 질린 그 얼굴은 오래도록 잊기 어려울 겁니다. 맨해튼 거리에서 흑인 부모가 아이의 작은 손을 아플만큼 꽉 쥐고 가는 모습을 심심찮게 봤습니다. 흑인 작가는 그 이유를 “아이들이 붙잡혀갈지 모른다는 내재된 불안감 때문”이라고 설명하더군요. 어디 흑백 차별 뿐인가요. 미국에 사는 아시아계 주민들 중에도 인종차별을 호소하는 이가 적지 않습니다. 우리 교포들도 마찬가지구요.
3년 사이 미국 사회의 분열과 대립은 더 심해진 것 같습니다. 미국에 이렇게나 극우 성향 인사가 많다는 사실에 놀란 이는 저 만이 아니겠지요. 그러나 어쨋든 미국의 키는 이제 트럼프가 잡았습니다.
미국은 9ㆍ11테러와 금융위기를 겪으며 많이 달라졌습니다. 그런데도 우리에겐 여전히 미국에서 보고싶은 것만 보려는 기류가 강합니다. 트럼프가 내각과 참모진을 초강성 안보라인과 보호무역주의자들로 채우고 있는데도 정부 일각에선 “한국이 직접 타겟이 되지는 않을 것”이란 얘기가 나옵니다. ‘편의적 낙관론’으로 볼 수밖에 없는 이런 견해는 순진하거나 아니면 무지하기 때문입니다. 트럼프 정부의 안보실세인 마이클 플린 백악관 안보보좌관 내정자를 지난해 대선 직전 인터뷰할 기회가 있었습니다. 플린의 강조점은 ‘돈’ 이었습니다. 동맹의 유지 비용을 어떻게 조달하느냐가 중요하다는 것이었지요. 내놓고 표현은 안했지만, 한국이 지금보다 비용을 더 대야 한다는 얘기였습니다.
머지 않아 트럼프 정부가 비싼 동맹 비용 청구서를 내밀고 통상 압박 강도를 높일때 우리는 어떻게 대처해야 할까요.
뉴욕에서 꼭 파헤치고 싶었던 것은 미국 경제 부활의 비결이었습니다. 미국 중앙은행의 과감한 돈 풀기가 주효했지만, 그게 다는 아니었습니다.
돈이 풀리면 소비와 생산이 늘어 기업 고용 증가로 이어지는, 경제학 교과서에 적힌 단순 명쾌한 흐름이 다른 많은 나라에선 왜 어렵기만 할까요.
분명한 차이점은 시장경제의 역동성인 것 같습니다. 미국은 창업과 기업공개, 인수합병(M&A) 등 기업의 생로병사가 세계 어디보다 활발했습니다. 그 과정을 통해 경제 생태계의 혁신 에너지가 끊임없이 자극받고 있었던 겁니다. 그런데도 2년전 만난 노벨 경제학상 수상자 에드먼드 펠프스 교수는 “미국의 혁신이 20세기 초반 같지 않다. 혁신이 줄고 있다”고 개탄하더군요. 하지만 미국의 혁신 문화는 부러울 따름입니다. 재미 교포 경제인들은 규제와 관료주의가 한국의 혁신을 발목잡고 있다고 얘기합니다. 문제는 언제부터인가 규제 혁파와 관료주의 극복 열기가 많이 식어버렸다는 점입니다.
지금 우리에겐 그동안의 성과에 안주하지 말고 혁신의 불꽃을 되살리는 노력이 절실하기만 합니다.
이상렬 뉴욕 특파원