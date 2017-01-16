Seoul-D.C. alliance intact (국문)
트럼프행정부의 한미동맹 강화정책에 주목한다
Jan 16,2017
Washington’s policy on North Korea and the Korean Peninsula won’t likely derail from its long-held traditional position under the administration of President Donald J. Trump. Top officials in charge of defense, security and foreign affairs all reaffirmed the Korea-U.S. alliance and stern response to North Korean nuclear and missile threats. Their comments suggested distance from Trump’s unconventional ideas floated during his campaign such as a possible pullout of U.S. forces from Korea and having one-on-one negotiations with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un about nuclear weapons.
Secretary of Defense nominee James Mattis, a retired four-star Marine, in his confirmation hearing made it clear that U.S. traditional alliances would remain intact. “We must embrace our international alliances and security partnerships. History is clear: Nations with strong allies thrive and those without them wither,” he said. The 66-year-old veteran known for his combat record and blunt ways under the Marine motto of “No better friend, no worse enemy” called North Korea a “serious threat” and said that he believed “we got to something about [North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.]” Asked if he would take use of U.S. military force off the table when under North Korean attack, he said: “I don’t think we should take anything off the table.”
Rex Tillerson, Trump’s pick for U.S. Secretary of State, stressed the U.S. will watch the increasing threat from North Korea’s advancement in nuclear programs and continue U.S. engagement on the issue. He maintained Washington would push Beijing to do more to enforce sanctions on North Korea. “It’s going to require a new approach with China in order for China to understand our expectations of them, going beyond certainly what they have in the past which has fallen short.” He also assured that Washington won’t resort to solo actions on North Korea. Military engagement to deter North Korea from acting out requires work “with our allies in the area, Japan, South Korea in particular, because anything we do will have a profound impact on them.”
Mike Pompeo, Trump’s choice to run the Central Intelligence Agency, also noted North Korea has accelerated its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. The reassurance on the traditional U.S.-Korea alliance from top officials of the incoming U.S. administration would give much-needed relief as Korea has been under multiple challenges from China and Japan over Thaad and the “comfort women” statue.
Kim Kwan-jin, chief of Korea’s National Security Office, flew to Washington for talks with Michael T. Flynn, his D.C. counterpart to confirm the bilateral relationship remain a “sticky rice cake.” Despite opposition from Beijing, Thaad is necessary against increasing North Korean nuclear missile threats. Seoul must keep up efforts regardless of the leadership vacuum to tend to building and maintaining an alliance with Washington as it is a pivotal deterrent against North Korea.
다음 주 출범하는 미국 트럼프 행정부의 한반도 정책이 윤곽을 드러내고 있다. 한미동맹의 중요성을 재인식하고 북한의 핵과 미사일 위협에는 강력 대응하겠다는 것으로 요약된다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 당선인이 대선과정에서 ‘주한미군 철수’가능성을 거론하고, ‘북한 김정은 국무위원장과 핵협상 하겠다’고 하던 분위기와는 확연히 다르다. 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관 후보자와 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관 후보자, 마이크 폼페오 미 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장 후보자가 일제히 한미동맹을 강조하고 나섰기 때문이다. 매티스 후보자는 그저께 상원 인준청문회에서 “주한미군 철수계획은 없는 것으로 알고 있다”고 말했다. 그는 “미군이 빠지면 미국의 (동맹 수호)의무를 지키고 미국을 방어하는 데 어려움이 있다”고 주한미군 주둔의 이유를 설명했다. ‘친구보다 좋은 게 없고 적보다 나쁜 것은 없다(No better friend, no worse enemy)’를 좌우명으로 삼고 있는 매티스 후보자는 북한 핵ㆍ미사일을 “심각한 위협”으로 간주했다. 그는 북한이 도발할 경우 “어떤 것도 테이블에서 배제해선 안된다”고 말해 선제공격 가능성도 비쳤다. 틸러슨 국무장관 후보자는 북한을 ‘적’으로 규정했다. 북한이 핵과 미사일을 계속 개발하는 한 대북제재를 강화하겠다고 했다. 그는 중국에 대해 “유엔 대북제재를 따르지 않으면 미국은 중국이 강제로 따르게 하는 조치를 검토하는 게 적절하다”고 밝혔다. 폼페오 CIA 후보자도 북한을 중대한 위협으로 꼽았다. 최근 한국은 주한미군 사드 배치와 위안부 소녀상 설치 허가로 중국과 일본 사이에서 협공을 받았다. 이런 상황에서 트럼프 외교안보 라인의 한미동맹 강화 방침은 가뭄 속의 단비와 같다. 미국을 방문해 한미동맹을 다시 확인한 김관진 청와대 안보실장의 행보는 시의적절했다. 물론 김 실장이 사드 배치와 관련 “중국이 반대하더라도 상관하지 않을 것”이라는 표현은 과한 측면이 있었다. 하지만 사드는 우리 국민의 안전에 반드시 필요하다. 한미동맹은 북한의 핵ㆍ미사일 위협을 억지하고 방어하는 핵심장치인 만큼 정부는 앞으로도 한미동맹을 기반으로 확고한 안보태세를 유지해야 한다.