Minjoo must come off the fence (국문)

The main opposition Minjoo Party of Korea fails to deliver a consistent voice on the government’s plan to bring in the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area (Thaad) defense system to South Korea for deterrence against North Korea’s increasing nuclear missile threat.
Moon Jae-in, former head of the party and presidential hopeful, recently said that it is not easy to retract an agreement between two governments. He proposed to persuade Beijing and Moscow that oppose the deployment and seek public approval through deliberation at the legislature. When the government announced the plan last year, he vehemently demanded the government withdraw the decision.
Then, after the president came under public pressure to step down amid the scandal, he eased his tone on the issue, asking the government to let the incoming administration decide on the matter.
Moon must make it clear whether he is for or against the plan. He does not directly express his opinion and ambiguously tweaks earlier statements. He would have to voice opposition when considering his liberal voting base, but fears he would lose support from conservatives and centrists. He is not qualified to be a national leader if he sits on the fence on a major security issue like this.
Another aspiring candidate An Hee-jung, South Chungcheong governor, has been consistent, saying it was unwise to overturn the Thaad agreement between Seoul and Washington. Security tensions are at a high. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in his New Year’s address said the regime was in the last stage of testing intercontinental ballistic missile and upped nuclear saber-rattling. The top defense official of the Trump administration hinted that a pre-emptive strike was plausible if necessary. Beijing has been using its economic prowess to retaliate against Seoul’s Thaad move while Tokyo took both diplomatic and economic actions to protest the “comfort women” pact. The diplomatic crisis is so serious that envoys of the U.S., China, Russia, Japan, and the UN met in Seoul.
The Minjoo Party should pay heed to the party’s inner voices of sense like An.
Party candidates could differ on election platforms, but there must be no difference on diplomatic and security issues as public lives are at stake. The Minjoo Party should take account of the big difference on the North Korean front since the days under President Roh Moo-hyun. It must step away from its longheld anti-U.S. and North Korea-friendly framework to concoct realistic security policy. It cannot win governing power if the public is fretful of its safety and livelihood.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 16, Page 30
사드(THAAD:고고도미사일방어체계) 배치 논란에 대한 더불어민주당의 입장이 중구난방이다. 대권 선두 주자인 문재인 전 대표는 15일 “한미간 합의를 쉽게 취소하기 어렵다"며"중국·러시아를 설득하고 국회 비준 등 공론화를 거치자"고 말했다. 그는 지난해 정부가 사드 배치 결정을 발표하자 '재검토'를 주장하며 정부를 맹공해왔다. 그러다 촛불 정국 부터는 "차기 정부로 결정권을 넘기라"고 말을 바꾼 데 이어 돌연 '현실론'을 내세우며 또다시 입장을 선회한 것이다.
문 전 대표에게 묻고싶다. 도데체 사드를 배치하자는 것인가,말자는 것인가. 이 질문에는 일체 답변을 피하며 말바꾸기로만 일관하고있다. 지지층을 생각하면 '배치 반대'를 지르고 싶지만 보수의 공격과 중도층의 이탈을 우려해 이도 저도 아닌 회색지대에서만 맴돌고 있는 것 아닌가. 그렇다면 대통령 자격이 없다고 비판받아 마땅하다.
우상호 원내대표의 행보도 마찬가지다. 지난 12일 경북 성주를 찾은 자리에선 "사드 반대를 당론으로 한다고 약속 한 적 없다”고 했다. 하지만 지난 4일 중국을 찾아 사드에 비판적인 당내 분위기를 전한 송영길 등 민주당 의원들에 대해선 "나라를 위한 행보였다"며 감싸기로 일관하고있다. "사드 반대를 당론으로 정해야한다"는 이재명·박원순 시장에 대해서도 침묵만 지키고있다.
표몰이를 위해 안보이슈를 놓고 이중플레이를 하고있는 양상이 선명하다. 안보에 핵심사안인 사드에 대해 이렇게 모호하고 이중적으로 처신한다면 집권을 꿈꾸는 제1야당 자격이 없다. 설사 집권하더라도 이내 미국의 도널드 트럼프 행정부와 충돌해 심각한 안보 위기가 야기될 공산이 높다. 트럼프의 성향으로 볼 때 사드 배치 철회시 주한 미군의 감축이나 철수로 이어질 우려가 크기 때문이다. 문 전 대표와 민주당은 개성공단 사업, 금강산 관광도 집권시 즉각 재개하겠다는 입장인데 이또한 미국과 충돌할 수밖에 없다. 민주당은 이런 문제들을 어떻게 해소할지 구체적으로 해명해야한다.
그나마 "한미간 합의를 뒤집는 건 경솔하다"며 사드 수용 원칙을 원칙을 분명히 한 안희정 충남지사에게서 희망을 본다. 지금 한반도 안보 위기는 전례없이 격화돼있다. 김정은이 신년사에서 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사 임박을 거론하며 핵위협 도수를 올린 가운데, 미국은 '선제공격' 가능성까지 언급하며 초강경 대응에 나섰다. 또 중국은 사드, 일본은 위안부 합의를 각각 걸고 넘어지며 강압 외교를 펼치고있다. 오죽하면 사상 처음으로 미·중·러·일·유엔 등 5강 주재 대사들이 서울에 모여 긴급회의를 열 지경이 됐겠는가. 안 지사의 발언은 이런 냉혹한 현실을 직시한 결과란 점에서 평가할만하다. 민주당은 이런 안 지사에게서 배움을 얻어야한다.
대선 공약은 주자마다 다양할 수 있지만 외교·안보 만큼은 공약수 도출이 절실하다. 국민의 생명이 달린 너무나 중차대한 문제이기 때문이다. 민주당은 노무현 정부 시절과는 비교할 수 없이 커진 안보위협을 직시하고 반미·친북 프레임에서 벗어나 현실적인 안보정책을 수립해야한다. 그것만이 불안에 떠는 국민을 안심시켜 집권에 이를 수 있는 길이다.