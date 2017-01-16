Suwon match vs. FC Seoul will launch KFA season

Reigning champions FC Seoul and domestic cup winners Suwon Samsung Bluewings will kick off the new season in Korean pro football, the league office said Friday.The 2017 campaign of the K League Classic will start its eight-month journey on March 4. The first division operates the split system in which the 12 teams will be divided into two echelons after their first 33 matches. They will then play five more matches within their groups to determine the champions and the teams to be relegated to the second-tier K League Challenge.The K League said rivals Seoul and Suwon will meet in the official season opener March 5 in the nation’s capital. Seoul captured its sixth league title last year, edging out Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Suwon won the Korea Football Association Cup trophy by beating Seoul in a two-legged final.The showdown between Seoul and Suwon has been dubbed “Super Match,” for its fierce rivalry.Two newly promoted teams from the Challenge will have their first Classic matches on March 4. Gangwon, the hottest club this offseason with its aggressive shopping spree of local stars, will face the military club Sangju Sangmu FC, while Daegu will go head-to-head against Gwangju FC.On the same day, Ulsan Hyundai, the fourth-place team last year, will host five-time league champions Pohang Steelers.Jeonbuk, winners of the Asian Football Confederation Champions League, will take on regional rivals Jeonnam Dragons on March 5. Jeju United will have its first match against Incheon United.Yonhap