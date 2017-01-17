After two years, San E returning with record

Rapper San E is returning with a new record this month after nearly two years.His agency Brand New Music announced the release date of the upcoming mini-album “Season of Suffering,” which is being released on Jan. 23. Just like his previously released record, all writing, producing, and visual directing duties were personally handled by the rapper.“San E’s new mini-album will contain seven tracks, including the lead single,” said the company on Monday. “Each track is individually unique from each other, and will provide a taste of the matured producing capabilities of the rapper. Fans can also expect to hear addictive songs that he has come to be known for.”The rapper has been keeping himself busy over the past year with periodic single releases. He released his second collaboration with idol singer Raina from After School called “Sugar and Me” in June. Later, the rapper released the chart-topping single “Bad Year” in November, which was widely interpreted by fans as being a double entendre about the recent Choi-gate political scandal.By Chung Jin-hong