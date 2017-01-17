Tweeter in chief (국문)

Expressing a complicated issue with a short sentence is not easy. You have to carefully choose what to say to convey the point, especially so when the number of characters are limited. Twitter, founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers in social networks and began with the limitation of 140 characters. Users can exchange messages quickly and with the distribution of smartphones, Twitter grew quickly.
But other services that started later caught up, due to limited space and content utilization. Three hundred million people use the service every month, about a sixth of the number of Facebook users.
But Twitter is the “mouth” of the world, thanks to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. In March 2009, Trump signed up for a Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, and has sent more than 34,000 tweets. He is charmed by the magic of 140 characters. It is not clear whether Trump tweets himself. The Associated Press has reported that his aides tweet based on what Trump says.
Trump’s tweets are negative, but the number of his followers grows daily. After his presidential election victory, the number of followers increased by 20 percent and is close to 20 million. So, more people have to pay attention to his unexpected tweets. Trump tweets two to 10 times a day, sometimes addressing major issues like Cabinet choices, criticism of Toyota and GM and the enhancement of U.S. nuclear capacity. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who had been confrontational with Trump during the election campaign, was pressured to create 100,000 regular jobs. Pride has no place before power.
In the weekend before the inauguration, Trump remained rough. “It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!” he tweeted. He declared he would repeal the Affordable Care Act, one of the major accomplishments of President Barack Obama. It is not a nice way to send off the predecessor.
About 64 percent of U.S .citizens oppose Twitter politics, but Trump does not budge. It is unclear if he has the wild negotiator’s instinct to attack and question others without context or explanation, he really wants to communicate with the citizens and the world, or if he is practicing dangerous populist politics lacking process and reason.
Presidential hopefuls in Korea should not mimic Trump’s style. The use of social network by leaders could be helpful but also poisonous. I wonder what 140 characters will the president tweet on the morning of his inauguration.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 16, Page 31
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YANG YOUNG-YU
복잡한 문제를 짧은 문장으로 표현하는 게 쉬운 일은 아니다. 핵심을 명료하게 전달하려면 고민을 많이 해야 한다. 글자 수가 제한돼 있다면 더 그렇다. 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)의 맏형인 트위터는 2006년 그런 '140자'의 한계를 안고 출발했다. 자유롭게 광속으로 메시지를 주고받을 수 있다는 매력에 스마트폰 보급과 함께 급성장했다. 그러다 후발 주자에게 밀렸다. 제한된 공간과 불편한 콘텐트 활용이 발목을 잡았다. 월 실질이용자가 페이스북의 6분의 1인 3억명 대에 그쳤다.
잠자던 트위터가 세계의 ‘입’이 됐다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인 덕분이다. 트럼프가 트위터 계정(@realDonaldTrump)을 개설한 것은 2009년 3월. 그동안 3만4000개 이상의 트윗을 했다니 140자의 마법에 걸린 듯하다. 요즘엔 '트럼프 트위터 대통령'을 상징하는 ‘트통령’이란 말이 일반화됐다. 트럼프가 직접 트윗하는 것인지는 알쏭달쏭하다. AP통신은 트럼프가 구술하면 참모들이 올린다고 보도했다.
트럼프 트위터를 보니 부정적인 표현이 많다. 그래도 팔로워는 매일 늘어난다. 대선 승리 후 20% 이상 급증해 2000만 명 돌파를 앞두고 있다. '돌발' 트윗을 도리 없이 챙겨야 하는 피곤한 이들이 많아진 탓이다. 트럼프는 하루에 2~10건을 트윗한다. 일부 내각 인선과 도요타자동차와 제너럴모터스 공격, 미국의 핵 능력 강화 같은 메가톤급도 올렸다. 대선 때 척을 졌던 아마존 최고경영자(CEO) 제프 베조스도 그의 압박에 정규직 일자리 10만 개를 만들겠다고 굴복했다. 막강 권력 앞에선 자존심도 없다.
백악관 입성을 앞둔 마지막 주말에도 트럼프는 거칠었다. “너무 비싸 감당하기 어려운 건강보험법은 곧 없어질 것"이라고 했다. 버락 오바마 대통령이 주요 공적으로 꼽은 '오바마 케어(Affordable Care Act)' 폐기를 공식화한 것이다. 사용한 단어는 단 8개. 떠나는 이에게 이런 식으로 돌주먹을 날리다니, 얼얼하다.
미국 국민의 64%가 트위터 정치를 반대해도 트럼프는 끄덕 않는다. 맥락이나 의미 설명 없이 상대방을 떠보고 공격하는 동물적 협상가의 기질인지, 자국민과 세계와 정말 격의 없는 소통을 하려는 것인지, 과정과 합리성이 결여된 위험한 포퓰리즘 정치인지 헷갈린다. 한국의 잠룡들이 어쭙잖게 흉내 내서는 안 된다. 리더의 SNS 활용은 장점이지만 독이 될 수도 있다. 20일 취임식날 아침, 트통령은 어떤 140자를 트윗할까.
양영유 논설위원