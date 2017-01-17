Hopes for Park’s big tent (국문)
박지원의 중도정치·패권청산론 지켜보겠다
Park Jie-won, a four-term lawmaker who had served as a chief of staff and culture minister under President Kim Dae-jung, has been elected to head splinter opposition People’s Party. He is one of the most veteran and skilled politicians with connections on both sides of the aisle, having served senior party posts including floor-leader and ad-hoc party chairman.
In his acceptance speech, he proclaimed the People’s Party as a “big tent, a platform, and the third zone,” promising to deliver comfort and strength to the people fatigued and pained by the “impotent liberals and corrupt conservatives.” He was inviting critics of former Minjoo Party head Moon Jae-in and centrists on board.
He is also hoping to recruit potential candidates Chung Un-chan, Sohn Hak-kyu, and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to contend with Ahn Cheol-soo. Under his king-making, the presidential race could pan out in an unexpected direction.
Ban, leading the polls with Moon, could contend he is too big to go into the People’s Party. Park may have to decide whether he should enlarge the tent. But this would invite strong protest from Ahn, the party’s co-founder who is intent on going through the upcoming presidential race. Regardless of the internal problem, it does not seem right to recruit people of differing opinions, ideology and policies for the single purpose of grooming the next president.
The centrist direction Park envisions, however, can bring about changes to Korean politics that forms groups to chase selfish interests and use head counts instead of principles to prevail. We hope the new wave of centrist politics could shape up the corrupt conservatives and all-talk-and-no-action liberals.
Centrist politics so far had no room in the Korean political system bisected by two extreme camps. If the party pursues reform in the constitution and election system to pave the way for politics of a common ground, cooperation and diversity, the public would applaud, regardless of its performance in the presidential election.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 16, Page 30
어제 국민의당 전당대회에서 새 당대표로 뽑힌 박지원 의원(75·4선·목포)은 김대중 대통령 밑에서 청와대 비서실장과 문화체육부 장관을 지낸 것을 비롯해 정당의 원내대표,비상대책위원장을 두루 경험했다. 한국 정치의 세 기둥인 당·정·청 이면을 꿰고 있는데다 여야의 경계를 넘나드는 친화성과 정치력으로 가위 정계의 가장 노련하고 능수능란한 베테랑 정치인이라고 부를 수 있을 것이다.
그는 대표 수락연설에서 "국민의당이 빅 텐트이고 플랫폼이며 제3지대다. 무능한 진보에 지치고 부패한 보수에 속아서 길을 잃은 국민에게 위안과 힘이 되겠다"고 다짐했다. 조기대선 정국에서 '반문 연대론'과 '중도 정치론'을 분명히 한 것이다. 반문 연대론은 견고한 1위 지지율을 유지하고 있는 더불어민주당의 문재인 전 대표를 겨냥한 것이다. 정운찬·손학규·반기문 씨등을 차례로 끌어들여 이미 당에 뿌리를 내린 안철수 의원과 대선후보 경선을 붙이겠다는 구상이다. 이렇게 되면 대선구도가 크게 요동칠 것이다. 문제는 반기문 전 유엔사무총장이 국민의당 텐트가 너무 작으니 들어갈 수 없다고 할 가능성이다. 그럴 경우 당의 울타리를 허물어 새로 확대된 정치세력을 만들 것인지가 박 대표가 결심해야 할 부분이다. 이는 창당의 주인공이자 어떤 경우에도 출마를 할 것으로 보이는 안철수 의원의 반발을 부를 게 뻔하다. 이런 공학적 예측 말고도 특정 주자를 반대하기 위해 이념·노선·정책 불문하고 무조건 한 텐트 밑에 모이자는 게 옳은 정치인지 의문이다.
박 대표의 중도 정치론은 한국 정치에서 청산해야 할 가장 큰 문제가 패거리를 지어다니며 국익 보다 정파적 이익을 추구하고, 원칙 보다 힘과 머릿수로 문제를 해결하려는 패권적 정치문화라는 점에서 주목받을만 하다. 실속 없이 목소리만 큰 입진보, 지지층을 허무하게 만든 썩은 보수를 중도 정치로 날려버리길 기대한다. 대한민국 건국이래 양 극단 정치에 짓눌려 중도가 실패를 거듭해 온 건 안타까운 일이다. 국민의당이 개헌이나 결선투표,선거제도 개혁 등 제도개선을 통해 중도와 협치,다원성이 숨쉬는 정치를 선도한다면 집권과 관계없이 국민의 박수를 받을 것이다.