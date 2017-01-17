Bracing for the worst (국문)

Dark clouds are rapidly gathering over the Korean Peninsula with less than a week until the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as U.S. president. Following hawkish remarks at Wednesday’s Senate confirmation hearing by Rex Tillerson, Trump’s pick for secretary of state — in which he called North Korea “a grave threat to the world security” — Defense Secretary nominee James Mattis, a retired Marine general, said Thursday that he will soon present Congress with a report that includes a plan to destroy the North’s nuclear facilities.
In such a volatile situation, South Korea faces a serious leadership vacuum after the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. On Monday, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, acting president, discussed urgent security issues with ambassadors to the United States, China, Japan, Russia and the United Nations in Seoul. His decision to summon the five key envoys shows the government’s growing concerns about our national security.
The plan being drafted by U.S. Defense Secretary nominee Mattis is a preemptive attack against North Korean nuclear facilities as a reaction to Kim Jong-un’s statement in his New Year’s speech that the country has finished preparations for the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). A preemptive strike at the North has resurfaced for the first time since the Clinton administration in 1994. Washington can hardly afford to dismiss Pyongyang’s latest threat to attack the U.S. mainland with its ICBMs any longer.
Security experts compare the North’s ICBM threat to the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. At the time, President John F. Kennedy demanded the USSR immediately stop building a missile base in Cuba, even risking nuclear war. If Mattis enforces a plan to destroy nuclear facilities in the North, security on the peninsula could swing out of control, including the possibility of a military clash between South and North Korea.
Nevertheless, our politicians — particularly former opposition leader Moon Jae-in, current frontrunner in the polls ahead of the presidential election — are flip-flopping on the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea. The opposition camp even insists on resuming suspended Mount Kumgang tourism and the operation of the Kaesong Industrial Complex. But if security collapses, we lose everything.
We urge the government to keep in touch with Washington. Our Ministry of National Defense must be thoroughly prepared for any possible contingencies down the road.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 17, Page 30
한반도 안보가 급물살을 타고 있다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관 후보자가 지난 11일 미 상원 인준청문회에서 북한을 “세계의 중대한 위협”이라고 하더니, 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관 후보자는 12일 미 의회에 북한 핵시설 격퇴계획을 담은 보고서를 제출하겠다고 밝혔다. 이번 주 미국의 트럼프 신행정부 출범에 앞서 대북 강경책이 연이어 나오고 있다. 이런 상황에 한국은 군통수권자인 대통령이 탄핵정국으로 공백 상태다. 황교안 대통령 권한대행 국무총리가 한반도를 둘러싼 위기감을 인식했는지 어제 미국ㆍ중국ㆍ일본ㆍ러시아ㆍ유엔 등 5강 주재 대사를 긴급 소집해 안보현안을 논의했다. 한반도 안보가 위중한 상황으로 진입하고 있다는 얘기다.
매티스 후보자가 마련하겠다는 북한 핵시설 격퇴계획은 다름 아닌 북한 선제타격계획이다. 북한 김정은 국무위원장이 신년사에서 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사 준비가 완료단계에 왔다고 발표한 데 따른 미국의 대응계획이다. 미국의 대북 선제타격론은 1994년 클린턴 대통령 이후 처음이다. 미국으로선 북한이 개발중인 ICBM이 미국을 타격 목표로 삼고 있기 때문에 두고 볼 수만은 없는 사안이기도 하다. 전문가들에 따르면 미국은 북한의 ICBM을 1962년 발생한 쿠바 미사일 사태와 유사하게 보고 있다. 당시 케네디 대통령은 핵전쟁을 감수하며 쿠바 미사일 기지 건설 중단을 옛 소련에 요구했다. 그런 만큼 매티스 후보자가 북한 핵시설 격퇴계획을 수립해 시행할 경우 한반도 안보상황은 걷잡을 수 없게 된다. 남북한 사이에 군사적 충돌을 배제할 수 없다.
버락 오바마 정부가 8년 동안 견지해온 전략적 인내 대신 트럼프 행정부는 대북 강경책을 분명히 하고 있다. 이런 마당에 국내 정치권은 방어용 미사일인 주한미군 사드 배치를 두고 입장이 오락가락하고 있다. 안보는 엄연한 현실이다. 한번 안보가 무너지면 모든 것을 잃어버릴 수도 있다. 이런 점을 유념해 정부는 미국의 대북 타격계획 수립과정에서 한미동맹을 기반으로 미국과 긴밀한 협의채널을 유지하기 바란다. 국방부도 군사대비태세를 철저히 점검해야 할 것이다.