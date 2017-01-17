[New Release] SOULIGHTS

Listening through this album feels like secretly listening to a story kept deep inside someone’s heart. The lead single “Crush” takes listeners back to a night they had trouble admitting they had fallen in love. When a friend or stranger slowly takes a bigger place in our hearts, we tend to reminisce the time when our previous loves came to an end. Most of this feeling stems from the fear of stepping into a bush full of thorns when our scars have just managed to heal.Though she had trouble accepting it, the singer is already thinking of ways to show her feelings in the next track.In the third track, she starts to wonder if her feelings are real. Is this true love? Or is she thinking of that person just to get over the lonely nights? She seems to have made her mind in the final track. Featuring rapper KittiB, the sensitive delicate girl is nowhere to be seen and the song carries a strong atmosphere full of confidence.Rather than employing commonly used tropes, the album provides a rather unique set of love songs.By Shon Ji-hye