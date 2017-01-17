Free agent Choi Ji-man gets a shot at the Yankees

Choi Ji-man

Korean free agent Choi Ji-man has signed with the New York Yankees, with an invitation to spring training, his agency said Monday.GSM said Choi signed for $700,000 and will get a chance to compete for a big league job in spring training. If he makes the major league roster, then Choi will receive an additional $400,000 in incentives, GSM added.The 25-year-old elected for free agency last week instead of accepting an assignment to the minors in the Los Angeles Angels system. The Angels designated him for assignment last month to make room for a new outfielder, Ben Revere, on their 40-man roster, and no club claimed Choi off the waiver wire.Choi made his major league debut with the Halos last year after five seasons in the minors, and split his time between first base and outfield. Choi batted just .170 with five home runs in 54 games.Yonhap