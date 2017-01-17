Reset Korea links people to policies via the internet

From front row left: Seoul National University President Sung Nak-in; Chairman of the Board at Korea DMZ Peace-Life Valley Chung Sung-heon; former Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kim Jong-min; Chairman of the Board at the Korean Peninsula Forum Paik Young-chul; Chairman of the JoongAng Ilbo and JTBC Hong Seok-hyun; former Prime Minister Lee Hong-koo; poet Ko Un; former National Assembly Speaker Chung Ui-hwa; former Yonsei University President Jeong Chang-young; former Minister of Foreign Affairs Song Min-soon; and professor emeritus at Kyungnam University Shim Ji-yeon celebrate the launch of the Reset Korea project led by the JoongAng Ilbo and JTBC on Friday at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul. [PARK JONG-KEUN]

A project by the JoongAng Ilbo and JTBC to add the general public’s voice into policymaking via digital and online platforms took off on Friday.The project, Reset Korea, will provide a direct link between the people and the policymaking process across 13 sectors, including politics, economics, national defense, diplomacy, unification, trade, the fourth industrialization revolution, education, labor and more.Reset Korea will bring together experts in these fields and open up discussions with ordinary citizens via an online platform created by the JoongAng Ilbo and JTBC called the People Mic, at peoplemic.joins.com, with the goal of prompting active discussions in the policymaking processes across the fields.“Analyzing some 584 million cases of postings on social media networks in the past four years, I have discovered that the younger generation today are giving up leisure time, marriage, dating, dreams, owning a home and even human relationships in general, because of the hard reality that they face today,” said Song Gil-young, senior executive vice president of Daum Soft, a big data analysis company, at the commencement celebration of Reset Korea at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul on Friday. “What Korea needs from its next leadership are firstly job creation and economic growth, and secondly anticorruption and political reformation,” said Kim Choon-suk, director of Hankook Research.“We have seen the power of what a group of intellects can do during the massive candlelight rallies at the Gwanghwamun Square,” said Hong Seok-hyun, chairman of the JoongAng Ilbo and JTBC in his welcoming remarks. “Reset Korea is the answer to how this country can stand again, continuing the movement of the people we have witnessed in the rallies.“Reset Korea will seek to move the movement into a digital space, whereby the people of this country will be the ones changing the country’s system,” he added. “The people will make policy proposals and the people will confirm them and together design a country and its future as they wish.”Some 70 people, including board members of the project and experts across the 13 sectors - including Jang Hoon, professor of Chung-Ang University as the director of the political committee of the project, former Ambassador to Russia Wi Sung-lak as the director of the diplomatic committee and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Jung Seung-jo as the director of the national defense committee - gathered for the project’s launch ceremony.“The project will not be a discussion among a few experts,” said Chun Soon-ok, a former lawmaker currently serving as a board member of Reset Korea, “but a gathering of people from all walks of life, continuing the momentum of the candlelight vigils to set the country on the right course.”BY KANG CHAN-HO, KANG HONG-JUN [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]