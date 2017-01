Korean ambassadors to the four major powers - the United States, China, Japan and Russia - and the United Nations gather ahead of a meeting to review the situation in Northeast Asia at the government complex in central Seoul on Monday. From left, Ambassador to China Kim Jang-soo, Ambassador to the U.S. Ahn Ho-young, Ambassador to Russia Park Ro-byug and Ambassador to the UN Cho Tae-yul exchange greetings. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]