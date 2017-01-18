‘Sweeney’ reigns at musical awards

At the newly established Korea Musical Awards held Monday evening at Blue Square in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, the Korean production of the hit musical “Sweeney Todd” was named best musical.The musical revolves around a barber as he attempts to get revenge on the fiendish Judge Turpin with the help of his accomplice Mrs Lovett. The original musical gained popularity on Broadway after its world premiere in 1979, winning multiple Tony Awards.The Best Male Actor went to Chung Sung-hwa, who secures sell-out shows for his passionate shows last year playing Lola, a drag queen in “Kinky Boots.” The Best Female Actress award went to Jeon Mi-do, who played Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd.”The Korea Musical Awards was organized by the Korea Musical Theater Association and hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Arts Council Korea.By Yim Seung-hye