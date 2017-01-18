‘Slam Dunk’ announces final cast

Season two of KBS2 variety show “Sister’s Slam Dunk” announced the finalized list of its cast members.Joining comedians Kim Sook and Hong Jin-kyung, who are returning from the first season, are actresses Kang Ye-won, Han Chae-young, trot singer Hong Jin-young, and idol singers Minzy and Jeon Somi. The concept of the first season, which featured the formation of a girl group in order to fulfill the wish of actress Min Hyo-rin from the original cast will carry over to the new season.“There will be a variety of new challenges and experiments not seen on the first season,” said the producers. “We will work hard to keep the fire of the female variety show genre burning.”The addition of JYP Entertainment trainee and girl group I.O.I member Jeon Somi to the cast has been turning heads. The 16-year-old singer originally made herself known as a contestant on tvN’s popular reality show “Produce 101,” eventually being voted as one of final members of I.O.I.By Chung Jin-hong