2017.1.18 Ticket

[THEATER]Seoul Ballet Theatre is giving a performance centering on the story of the famous William Shakespeare play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The play is known as one of the most dreamlike and imaginative Shakespeare pieces.Some may be reluctant to watch ballet performances as most don’t have any lines, but this performance will feature a narrator, dressed as Shakespeare, who appears throughout the show to guide the audience through the plot of the story. The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets cost 20,000 won.Bus No. 1, 1-1, 23, 51, 96-1, 97 or 2000-1 to the Guri City Hall bus stopThe hit 1992 film “The Bodyguard” was turned into a stage musical in 2012, which will be presented in Seoul.The musical features songs that are familiar to the ears of both the young and old, such as “One Moment in Time” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”For the upcoming production in Korea, veteran musical actress Jeong Sun-ah and singers Lee Eun-jin, also known as the singer Yangpa, and Son Seung-yeon, have been cast as Rachel Marron.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7The popular musical based on Korean history is back. The setting is the 1900s when Korea is about to lose its national sovereignty to Japan and 30-year-old Ahn Joong-geun, one of Korea’s most well-known independence activists, is determined to commit himself to the independence movement.Ahn Jae-wook, Lee Ji-hoon, and others will alternate the role of Ahn Joong-geun.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Sergei Rachmaninoff is known to this day as a skilled musician. This musical, on the other hand, lets the audience follow his daily life and struggles, rather than his well known glorious stories.The musical revolves around Rachmaninoff and his psychiatrist Nicolai Dahl. Spectators will get to enjoy not only the absorbing storyline but also a rich selection of classical music.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is no performance on Mondays.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 66,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8A jukebox musical based on the music of Neil Sedaka is bound to mesmerize not only audiences in their 20s or 30s but older generations as well.The setting is the United States in the 1960s, where Marge is about to get married to her first love. But on her wedding day, her groom Leonard appears, only to declare that their love is over.Marge’s best friend Lois takes her brokenhearted friend on a vacation to Paradise Resort, where Marge planned to honeymoon. During their vacation, the two women run into the resort’s star singer Del and Gabe, a shy worker at the resort. Along with the four, other friends, Harvey and Esther, join to add to the excitement at Paradise Resort.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4Many have heard of the famed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” but maybe not of “Phantom.” This piece tells the story of what was hidden behind the grand scenes of “The Phantom of the Opera.”Park Hyo-shin, Park Eun-tae and Jeon Dong-suk will alternate the role of the Phantom. Kim So-hyun, Kim Soon-young and Lee Ji-hye will alternate the role of Christine Daae.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2[MUSIC]Ever since its first visit to Korea in 2004, the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna has been gaining popularity from the country’s classical fans. On Thursday, the orchestra is holding its 8th concert in Korea, playing light pieces of music by the legendary Austrian composer Johann Strauss II and his family, Eduard Strauss and Josef Strauss. The orchestra’s concert master Willy Buchler, who is known for his dance-like conducting, will be holding the baton. Ballet dancers Vladimir Snizek, Marta Karacsonyova, Igor Blumberg and Beate Gramer will also be sharing the stage to accompany the orchestra in some ballet pieces including Eduard Strauss’ “Bahnfrei! Polka Schnell Op. 45” and Johann Strauss II’s “Tritsch Tratsch Polka Op. 214.”The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 25,000 won ($21.29) to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5The Vienna Waltz Orchestra, a chamber orchestra that specializes in traditional Viennese waltzes, polkas, marches and operetta arias, is holding a concert in Seoul. The performance is to be composed by Sandro Culterello, who also established the orchestra. Sopranos Do Hee-sun and Xenia Galanova are to add splendor to the music, while the Vienna Waltz Ensemble fills the stage with ballet performances.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 120,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11The 72-year-old legendary guitarist Jeff Beck is visiting Seoul to meet his Korean fans. This marks his third visit to the nation, the latest of which was in 2012. Ever since his musical debut in the 1960s, Beck has been loved by guitar fans of all ages.This concert is a part of his world tour marking the release of his most recent album “Loud Hailer,” which was released in 2016.The concert starts at 6 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 165,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Greeting the new year, the renowned Vienna Boys Choir is to take a tour around Korea. After its first visit to Korea in 1969, the choir has performed over 170 times so far in the nation, marking its status firmly not only as a globally well-known choir but also as a popular one in Korea.The upcoming performance is themed “smile,” and is bound to bring big grins to the faces of the audience.The program consists of diverse music that men and women of all ages are sure to enjoy. From the hymns of Henry Purcell, folk songs from various nations, waltz and polka to classic soundtracks from famous films, the choir is expected to fill the joyous air celebrating the beginning of a new year.The concert starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Veteran singer Lee Sun-hee is coming back with a two-day concert this year. Lee debuted in 1984 with the song “To J,” which immediately became a hit. She’s now known by many as the “National Diva” or the “Queen of Female Vocalists,” and has established her name in the music industry with her impressive and emotional catalogue. She is also a songwriter, having penned many of the tracks on her later albums.The show starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Tickets range from 88,000 to 143,000 won.Bus No. 208 to the Beodeulgae Elementary School stopFinnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste will conduct the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the most famed orchestras in the nation, at this upcoming concert. The show kicks off with Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ “En Saga, Op. 9.” Australian Violist Brett Dean will then join the stage to give a viola concerto. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 60 will bring a splendid ending to the performance. This piece might be one of Beethoven’s smallest symphonies, but it is also known as one of his most cheerful and brightest.Conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste began his musical career as a violinist before being trained as a conductor by conductor Jorma Panula at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki.The performance starts at 8p.m.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 70,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11One of the treasures of Britain’s music world, the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), is making another visit to Korea with conductor Daniel Harding. It has been over 20 years since the composer first conducted the LSO in 1996.The program consists of three pieces. It kicks off with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro.” Then it leads to Mark-Anthony Turnage’s “Hakan” for trumpet and orchestra, the stage for which is joined by trumpeter Hakan Hardenberger. The main repertoire is Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.4, for which soprano Christiane Karg is to take part in.The LSO was established in 1904, and has been the resident orchestra at London’s Barbican Centre since the venue opened in 1982.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 330,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5[TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE]“The Banquet” is a collection of twelve traditional Korean dance performances. *Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization. Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.