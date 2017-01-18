Tokyo’s Trump troubles (국문)

Japan’s criticism of U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump is escalating, as Trump mentioned trade imbalances with Japan, Mexico and China during a news conference on Jan. 11. He had also criticized Toyota for a plan to build a new plant in Mexico.
The Liberal Democratic Party’s secretary general, Toshihiro Nikai, was the first to attack Trump. On Jan. 13, he said, “You should behave more quietly and calmly. Be more gentle. Is it suitable for the president of a superpower to rant in a unilateral and hysterical manner?” His criticism was direct, unlike the signature, roundabout way of the Japanese. He is No. 2 in the ruling party and a close aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
On that same day, while explaining Japan’s investment in the United States, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said, “Trump should hear this number.” He was obviously expressing displeasure. Other ruling party figures also condemned Trump. “Many people are worried that he will have the nuclear code,” Itsunori Onodera said. “He is negotiating by posing uncertainty and tension,” Shigeru Ishiba said. “The international situation is surely unstable for now.”
So much has changed since Abe called Trump a “trustworthy leader” upon meeting him. A television variety show derided the United States for going from police of the world to gangsters. Since the U.S.-Japan security agreement was signed in 1951, Japan has never reacted so harshly to an American president or president-elect. It is unprecedented as Japan considers the United States as sharing a common destiny and the U.S.-Japan alliance the basis for its security. It is unusual indeed. Japan seems to believe it is the biggest victim of “America First” isolationism.
Experts have presented various plans. The Institute for International Policy Studies, where former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone is the chairman, recently suggested building independent defense capabilities, pursuing both the U.S.-Japan alliance and self-reliant defense.
More specifically, the institute proposed owning cruise missiles to strike back when Japan is attacked and increase defense spending from current 1 percent of GDP to 1.2 percent.
Others propose a new U.K.-Japan alliance to prepare for the Trump variable by siding with the United Kingdom, which shares a similar geopolitical situation. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is making diplomatic efforts. He toured four Asia-Pacific nations, urging Trump to return to Asia. He is asking Trump to inherit the Obama administration’s “Pacific pivot” policy to check China’s aggressive expansion.
Japan is in a dilemma. It cannot follow nor beat Trump. Korea’s situation is not much different. The world has changed drastically twice — first after the 9/11 terror attacks and the U.S.-led war against terrorism, and then with China’s rise. Trump’s peace and prosperity for America may change the world again. We need to thoroughly prepare for the Trump risk.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 17, Page 30
*The author is Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
OH YOUNG-HWAN
.일본 조야의 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 당선인에 대한 비판 수위가 예사롭지 않다. 트럼프가 11일 회견에서 일본을 중국·멕시코와 더불어 무역불균형 상대로 지목하면서다. 트럼프는 앞서 멕시코에 새 공장을 지으려는 도요타자동차도 비판했다. 트럼프에 대한 포문은 니카이 도시히로 자민당 간사장이 열었다. 13일 작심한 듯한 발언을 쏟아냈다. “신사답게 좀 더 조용히 해달라. 신경질적으로 말하고 다니는 것이 대국의 대통령인가”라고 말했다. 에둘러 표현하기 일쑤인 일본에서 귀를 의심케 하는 직격탄이다. 집권 자민당 2인자이자 아베 신조 정권의 풍향계인 니카이의 발언은 일본 당정의 속내를 대변한다.
아소 다로 재무상은 같은 날 일본의 미국 투자액을 설명하면서 “숫자가 (트럼프의) 귀에 들어가도록 해야 한다”고 말했다. 불쾌감의 표시였다. 자민당에선 더 심한 얘기도 나왔다. “이분이 핵무기 버튼을 가질 것인지에 대해 많은 사람이 걱정하고 있는 것 아니냐”(오노데라 이쓰노리 정조회장 대리), “상대방에게 불안과 긴장을 안겨 거래를 시도하려 한다. 당분간 세계 정세는 불안정하지 않을 수 없다”(이시바 시게루 전 간사장). 아베가 지난해 트럼프를 만난 직후 “신뢰할 만한 지도자”라고 했던 분위기는 온데간데 없다. TV 버라이어티쇼에선 미국이 세계의 경찰에서 폭력단으로 바뀌고 있다는 비아냥조차 들린다. 1951년 미·일 안보조약 체결 이래 일본 유력 정치인들이 미국 대통령이나 당선인에게 이런 격한 반응을 보인 적이 있었던가. 미국을 운명공동체로, 미·일 동맹을 안보의 기축으로 삼는 일본에서 전례 없는 일이다. 외곽 때리기라고 하기엔 심상치가 않다. 미국 우선 고립주의의 최대 피해국이 일본이라고 판단하는 듯하다.
전문가 그룹은 다양한 대책을 내놓고 있다. 나카소네 야스히로 전 총리가 회장인 세계평화연구소는 최근 자립적 방위력 구축을 제언했다. 미·일 동맹과 자주국방을 병행해야 한다는 얘기다. 구체적으론 공격을 받았을 경우 반격하기 위해 순항미사일을 보유해야 한다고 주장했다. 현재 국내총생산(GDP)의 1%인 방위비를 1.2%로 끌어올려야 한다고도 했다. 일각에선 신 영·일 동맹 체결도 제시한다. 지정학이 유사한 영국과의 연대를 통해 트럼프 변수에 대비해야 한다는 논리다. 아베 총리는 예방 외교에 나섰다. 새해 벽두 필리핀 등 아태지역 4개국 순방은 이들과 한목소리로 트럼프에게 “아시아로 돌아오라”고 촉구하기 위한 측면이 강하다. 중국의 적극적 해양 진출에 맞선 버락 오바마 행정부의 아시아 재균형 정책을 계승하라는 주문이다.
일본에 트럼프는 마냥 따를 수도, 그렇다고 때릴 수만도 없는 딜레마다. 일본의 처지는 우리와 별 차이가 없을 듯싶다. 2001년 9·11 테러에 이은 미국의 테러전으로, 뒤이은 중국의 급부상으로 세계는 두 번 바뀌었다. 트럼프의 일국 평화·번영주의는 다시 세상을 바꿀지 모른다. 트럼프 리스크에 철저히 대비해야 할 때다.
오영환 도쿄총국장