Time for wise judgment (국문)
승부수 던진 특검...법원이 현명한 판단 내려야
Jan 18,2017
The independent counsel team led by Park Young-soo sought a warrant to detain Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and leader of the country’s top conglomerate, on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury. It said upholding justice was as important as the economy. The counsel spent three days deliberating on filing an arrest warrant due to an expected backlash from the investigation whose attention veered away from President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil to Samsung and other chaebol heads.
The independent counsel was building a bribery case on Lee to get to President Park. It is suspected of pushing ahead with the physical detention of Chairman Lee to slap bribery charges on Park. The counsel also resorted to detention because an indictment without detention is often considered as the sign of a pardon in Korea.
The independent counsel has raised the stakes in the investigation of Park and Choi. It has added bribery on top of power abuse and exercise of coercion by accusing Samsung of attempting bribery in its donations to Mi-R and K-Sports, the foundations created by Choi.
This means that all 53 companies that made donations would come under allegation.
The counsel team accuses Lee of making an illicit request to President Park of helping out in the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and handed a financial token of appreciation after the merger went through in July 2015. Lee and Samsung maintain that the merger came first, and that the donation was made later upon request from the presidential office without attaching conditions.
It’s now up to the court. It must decide whether to grant the arrest warrant or not. That all depends on how much evidence the independent counsel has built on its bribery charge on Lee. The counsel has said it secured decisive evidence pointing to Lee being aware of Samsung’s financial assistance to Choi and her daughter. Legal experts are doubtful if the warrant would go through when the result (payment) comes after the cause (merger). The judge would also have to decide whether there is the danger of Lee destroying evidence and fleeing. The court would have to come to a wise judgment after balanced and careful consideration of the circumstances and testimonies of both sides.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 17, Page 30
박영수 특별검사팀이 어제 이재용 삼성전자 부회장에 대해 사전구속영장을 청구했다. 뇌물 공여와 위증, 횡령 혐의까지 적용했다. 특검은 "경제도 중요하지만 정의가 더 중요하다”고 영장 청구 사유를 밝혔다. 최근 사흘간의 고민은 결국 영장 청구를 위한 명분쌓기나 다름없었다. '최순실 특검'이 '삼성 특검'으로 변질된 데 따른 부정적 여론을 의식한 꼼수였던 셈이다.
특검이 이 부회장에 대해 뇌물 혐의로 영장을 청구한 배경에는 박근혜 대통령도 뇌물혐의로 사법처리하겠다는 의도가 깔려있다. 박 대통령을 겨냥해 뇌물죄 프레임을 미리 정해놓고 여기에 꿰맞추기 위해 이 부회장의 영장을 강행한 게 아니냐는 의혹이 고개를 드는 이유다. 또 특검 주변에선 그동안 "영장을 청구하지 않으면 무죄로 오해하는 게 부담스럽다”는 이야기가 흘러나왔다. ‘불구속=무죄’로 인식되는 사회 현실이 특검의 영장 강행으로 이어졌다는 것이다.
이번 영장 청구는 특검의 승부수나 다름없다. 특검은 검찰 수사에서 박 대통령의 직권남용과 강요 혐의만 적용했던 삼성의 미르·K스포츠재단 지원금에까지 뇌물 혐의를 적용했다. 그렇다면 두 재단에 기금을 낸 53개 기업 모두에도 뇌물 혐의를 적용해야 하는 부담을 안게 된다. 특검은 또 이 부회장이 박 대통령에게 삼성물산·제일모직 합병을 도와달라는 '부정한 청탁'을 했고 2015년 7월 합병 성사 직후 일련의 금품지원이 이뤄졌다고 주장했다. 대가성이 있다는 것이다. 하지만 이 부회장과 삼성은 “합병이 먼저 이뤄졌고 그 후 강요에 의해 금품전달이 이뤄졌을 뿐 대가성은 없었다”는 진술을 유지하고 있다.
이제 공은 법원으로 넘어갔다. 오는 18일의 영장실질심사가 최대 분수령으로 보인다. 과연 특검이 얼마나 이 부회장의 뇌물 증거를 제시할 지가 관건이다. 특검이 삼성의 최씨 모녀 지원을 이 부회장이 사전에 알고 있었다는 결정적 증거를 확보했는가도 핵심이다. 하지만 법조계에선 "이와 같은 뇌물 사건에서 원인(합병)과 결과(금품지원)의 순서가 꼬인 경우 대부분 구속 영장이 기각돼 왔다”고 입을 모은다. 과연 영장전담판사가 이 부회장의 증거인멸이나 도주 가능성을 어떻게 판단할지도 지켜볼 대목이다. 앞으로 법원이 특검과 이 부회장의 진술과 증거를 종합판단해 솔로몬의 지혜를 발휘하길 기대한다.