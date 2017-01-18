Lotte’s Thaad dilemma (국문)

The government’s plan to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system on a golf course in Seongju county, North Gyeongsang, has hit a snag. Lotte Group, owner of the golf course, agreed with the Ministry of National Defense last year to exchange the site with a plot of land in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, owned by the military. But the fifth largest conglomerate in Korea is dragging its feet on signing the deal because of China’s pressure and political reasons.
Lotte says that the Chinese government conducted fire safety and sanitation checks as well as tax investigations on more than 150 outlets of Lotte Department Store and Lotte Mart in China. Chen Hai, deputy director general in the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Asia Affairs Department, visited Seoul in December and warned Lotte and executives of other chaebol that if the Thaad system is deployed in South Korea, it could cause serious problems with cooperation between Seoul and Beijing.
Following Chen’s trip to Seoul, a group of lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party went to Beijing on Jan. 4 to deliver their hopes for a delay in the deployment. Former head of the opposition Moon Jae-in, the frontrunner in polls ahead of a presidential election this year, joined the chorus by insisting on a reconsideration of the deployment.
We understand Lotte’s concerns in such circumstances. It has to maintain a good relationship with Beijing for its success in the Chinese market, not to mention a need to act in harmony with the frontrunner in the polls. But think about it: Even if Lotte could delay the provision of the site this time, can it do the same next time? What if North Korea takes South Korea hostage with a new threat of nuclear missiles?
If another conflict over our security arises in the future, the repercussions will no doubt hit other companies too. Security must be separated from economics. Lotte also needs to take a different approach to politicians. It’s a business — not a political force.
Thaad is a crucial tool to protect not only U.S. forces here but also our people. China’s meddling in our sovereign affairs goes beyond international norms. Beijing’s action to punish Lotte for our government’s deployment decision is not compatible with China’s status as a big country.
Our political circles must not take advantage of a security issue for their own political gains at the risk of our people’s lives. We urge our defense ministry and Lotte to resolve the conflict over the site as soon as possible.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 18, Page 30
고고도 미사일 요격용 사드체계를 배치할 부지문제에 어려움을 겪고 있다. 롯데가 경북 성주 골프장과 군 소유의 경기도 남양주 땅을 맞교환키로 하고 최근 부지감정평가도 나왔지만 서명을 미루고 있다. 사드 배치를 반대하는 중국의 몽니와 국내 정치권에 대한 눈치 때문이다. 롯데에 따르면 중국 정부는 중국에 진출한 롯데백화점과 마트 150여개 점포를 대상으로 소방안전점검과 위생점검, 세무조사를 진행했다. 천하이 중국 외교부 부국장은 지난해 12월 방한, 롯데를 포함한 재계 인사들에게 ”사드가 배치되면 협력에 차질이 올 수 있다“며 압박했다. 그런가 하면 지난 4일에는 민주당 의원들이 중국에 가서 사드 배치 연기 입장을 전달하는 일까지 발생했다. 민주당 문재인 전 대표도 사드 배치 재검토를 주장하고 있다.
이런 내우외환 속에 롯데의 고민은 이해가 간다. 롯데가 중국 진출전략 성공을 위해서는 중국과 좋은 관계를 유지해야 하고, 대선 유력 주자와 등을 지는 것도 부담일 것이다. 그러나 사드에 관해 다시 한번 생각해보자. 롯데가 이번에 사드 부지 제공을 미룬다고 다음엔 가능할까. 그 사이에 북한이 핵미사일로 한국을 인질로 삼을 때 그 비난은 어떻게 감당할 지 상상해 봤는가. 앞으로 한ㆍ중간 안보갈등이 또 생기면 그 여파는 롯데가 아니라 다른 기업까지 번질 것이다. 따라서 안보와 경제를 분리해야 한다. 국내 정치권에 대해선 달리 접근할 필요가 있다. 앞으로 정치권이 기업과 생각이 다르다고 해서 그 기업을 보복한다면 그 정치세력은 마땅히 비판받아야 한다.
사드는 북한의 미사일로부터 주한미군과 우리 국민을 보호할 중요한 수단이다. 그런 만큼 중국이 우리의 주권적 결정에 대해 간섭하는 것은 도를 넘는 행동이다. 특히 대국답지 않게 롯데와 같은 한국기업들을 인질 삼아 통상과 외교·안보를 뒤섞는 것은 비판받아 마땅하다. 국내 정치권도 국민의 생명을 담보하는 안보문제를 정치 이슈로 내세우는 건 옳지 않은 일이다. 국방부와 롯데는 좌고우면하지 말고 국익차원에서 사드부지 갈등을 빨리 마무리 하기 바란다.