University students’ goal: to work in a movie theater

Working in a movie theater is the most preferred part-time job for university students, according to an online survey released by the job search portal, Albamon, on Monday.CGV was the most popular brand for part-time job seekers: Almost half of respondents said they wanted to work there. Cinema rival Megabox took second place with 21.3 percent and third was Starbucks, last year’s favorite, with 17.5 percent. Multiple answers were allowed.Sixty-three percent said they chose the brand for its positive image. Others said “because the work didn’t seem too difficult compared to others” (18.5 percent) and “higher wages and better welfare benefits” (18.4 percent).Meanwhile, 65.5 percent of entire participants said to prefer to work for major well-known brands rather than smaller operations.The reasons were largely “because they abide by minimum wage” (52.4 percent) and they “provide welfare benefits such as discounts in products or movie tickets” (49.9 percent).Four in 10 people who preferred smaller operations said that major brands have too many customers, which frequently entails more work.