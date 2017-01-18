Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel is offering bigger benefits for newly engaged couples via Imperial Wedding Club Membership, which has been renewed for 2017. The Imperial Wedding Club is exclusively available to guests who have a wedding at Imperial Palace Seoul, and its membership coverage is valid throughout life. The membership benefits include a complimentary tasting of the wedding menu for both families of the bride and groom, a one-night stay in Duplex Suite on the wedding day, breakfast for two at the Club Lounge, happy-hour offers, daytime snacks, sauna, airport sending service (one-way), and more. The membership also comes with anniversary benefits, such as one-night stay and breakfast for two at Buffet Familia as the first wedding anniversary gift and a cake voucher as the second wedding anniversary gift. Other special benefits include 35% discount for rooms from the official room rate (except on December 24 and 31), 15% discount at restaurants and bars (10 percent discount for 10 persons or more, except for room service), and 15% discount for the wedding couple’s baby’s first birthday and family parties. Last but not least, hotel gift cards are issued for referrals.Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel’s wedding hall boasts 28 years of history and tradition. There are two main ballrooms each with distinctive aesthetic features. ‘Classic Wedding’ is held in Dubhe Hall (capacity of 600 persons), which is surrounded by walls of walnut wood finish with a beautiful antique chandelier. ‘European Wedding’ is held in Selena Hall (capacity of 400 persons), which is delicately designed with a vintage gold interior from wall-to-ceiling and careful blending of lights to resemble a spectacular palace banquet in the royal court. Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel is the epitome for ‘Gangnam Luxury Wedding’ and provides personalized customer-oriented service.Imperial Palace Seoul: (02)3440-8000640 Eonju-ro, southern Seoulwww.imperialpalace.co.krConrad Spa has launched its first ever ‘Premium Spa Membership’, starting in January.Conrad Spa’s premium membership helps you care for your skin consistently with more upgraded customized treatments. The membership includes a variety of additional benefits that allow you to enjoy the entire offerings of the hotel including complimentary stays in a Conrad Suite, and dining at our high-class cuisine. It is an annual membership and the credits differ according to membership tiers, with classic, purple and black tiers offered.To expand the choices for customers, Conrad Spa enhances its standard facial line up with the re-launch of Intraceuticals treatments, known for their immediate effects in skin care, as well as an add on Themae, the French professional spa brand to the standard line of body treatments. The Intraceuticals treatments specialize in oxygen therapy, utilizing custom equipment that infuses high-pressure oxygen into the inner skin, delivering a proprietary serum to the surface layers of the skin. You will experience an immediate effect from the treatments, enhanced by the expert skills of Conrad Spa’s experienced professional therapists.Conrad Spa’s superlative facilities and attention to detail with its flawless customized services from start to end make the experience at Conrad Spa even more exceptional.Conrad Spa provides personalized services according to a consultation chart completed before each treatment. Its free 10 minute footbath service helps blood circulation, ultimately enhancing the results of the treatments. In addition, as Conrad Spa has the largest powder rooms amongst Seoul’s five-star hotels and each treatment room has a separate powder room, toilet with shower facilities and a personal safe, you can enjoy a comfortable and cozy environment as you relax in your private enclave.The membership has three different categories called classic, purple and black, and the most basic classic comes with 3 million won ($2,570) credit while Black, the most luxurious option, come with 10 million won credit.Conrad Seoul: (02) 6137-700010 Gukjegeumyung-ro, western Seoulwww.conradseoul.comGrand Hyatt Incheon is pleased to announce that it will introduce Chef Moon Sung-jo’s Chinese Fusion Promotion menu. He has prepared a selection of Beijing-style fusion dishes featuring traditional healthy Chinese food such as duck, pine mushrooms and abalone.The promotional menu is available both a la carte and in set menus. Dinners will comprise six courses starting with a salad with abalone and Beijing duck as the main ingredients. Next will be Korea’s three favorite dim sums with the fine flavor of pine mushroom soup to stimulate the tastebuds, while deep-fried Mero fish will offer a texture that is soft on the inside and crisp on the outside. Duck noodle soup will feature the flavors of cinnamon and ginger rather than the usual Chinese spices to help lighten the rich flavor of the duck. Finally, the fruit-based mango sago dessert will be served with seasonal fruits and coconuts for a pleasantly sweet aftertaste.The ‘Chinese Fusion Promotion’ coursed dishes are priced at 66,000 won per person for lunch daily, and 88,000 won per person for dinner from Monday to Friday including 10 percent tax.Grand Hyatt Incheon: (032) 745-1234Jung District, Incheonincheon.grand.hyatt.comSheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel presents Paired with upgraded menus at the 41st floor Lobby Lounge.Bar, which is a program available at all around Sheraton hotels. Paired matches selected premium wines, craft beers, small plates, and complimentary bar snacks united by unexpected pairings.Relax overlooking the beautiful city of Seoul from the Lobby Lounge.Bar and savor the unexpected with Paired, our menu of expertly matched small plates, premium wines and craft beers. 8 choices of small plates, 2 kinds of premium red and white wine, and 6 kinds of exotic flavor local craft beers are available with Paired. The specially selected premium wines are highly rated by “Wine Spectator” and Robert Parker. For this season, the new small plates menu features crab croquettes, assorted cold cuts of salchichon, chorizo and serrano, open sandwich and prawn cocktail, smoked salmon tartare, fruit cups, roasted foie gras and cherry compote, meatballs with tomato sauce and a cheese plate including camembert, parmigiano and cheddar. All the beverage orders in Paired offer complimentary bar snacks such as mixed marinated olives & vegetables or honey butter popcorn.Enjoy exciting food pairings with wine or beer at Lobby Lounge.Bar. Depends on the matching between small plates and beer or wine, paired allows guests to experience unexpected flavor combination. Guests can get a 30% discount during happy hour between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2100662 Gyeongin-ro southwestern Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krMillennium Seoul Hilton is offering Seoul urbanites a unique opportunity to enjoy a winter getaway over the Lunar New Year holidays with its special Lunar New Year package. Priced at 150,000 won , the package includes deluxe room accommodations that will provide incredible comfort and convenience during your stay. As a gift, you will receive a stuffed toy chicken to commemorate the year of the chicken. Guests will enjoy complimentary access to the fitness center and swimming pool, and two complimentary bottles of water in the guest room. For an additional 50,000 won, guests can opt to include buffet breakfast for two at Cafe 395. Hilton Honours members will receive double dipping perks, earning points in both the Hilton Worldwide Mileage program and airline mileage rewards. Guests must be Korean citizens or foreigners who have an alien registration card. Prices quoted above are subject to 11 percent tax and 10 percent service charge.Millennium Seoul Hilton: (02) 317-3000Namdaemun-ro 5-ga, central Seoulwww.seoul.hilton.co.kr