Temple cuisine chef featured on Netflix series

JeongKwan Sunim

Korea’s temple cuisine will be introduced to the gastronomic world in the new season of a documentary series set to be released on global video streaming service Netflix.The online video outlet produces a program featuring many talented chefs, called “Chef’s Table,” which had its first season in 2015.The network recently announced the release of its third season of six episodes. One of the episodes features JeongKwan Sunim, a Buddhist monk who is known as one of the experts of temple cuisine. All six episodes of the third season will be released on Feb. 17.Jeongkwan Sunim, who currently resides in Baekyang Temple, has been a mentor and a friend to many chefs both here and overseas. Chef Kang Min-goo of Mingles, which serves modern Korean cuisine, often visits the monk to learn more about cooking vegetables and how to ferment them. Chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin in New York has also visited the monk before to talk about different types of ingredients native to Korea.The network’s series on chefs has previously covered the lives and ideas of many globally known chefs including chef Grant Achatz of Alinea in Chicago and Gaggan Anand of Gaggan in Bangkok.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]