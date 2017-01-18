Seoul’s TocToc named a restaurant to watch

Kim Dae-chun

After the globally renowned Michelin Guide published its book on restaurants in Seoul, more global experts have shown their interest in the local food scene. TocToc, which serves an array of dishes inspired by Italian, French and Japanese cuisine, was honored as “One to Watch” by the organizers of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, which releases the 50 best spots to eat in Asia annually.Previous winners of the Miele One to Watch Award are Jaan in Singapore, Tenku Ryugin in Hong Kong and Florilege in Tokyo, Japan.The restaurant, which serves food made by chef Kim Dae-chun, opened in 2013. Kim strives to use a variety of seafood from Korea. The chef has developed his own style since first learning about professional cooking in Japan while he worked as a drummer. He added more of a western touch while working at restaurants in Korea after his return in 2008. The chef was also honored as “Chef of the Year” for Western cuisine by the local Blue Ribbon Survey last year.The chef will attend the award ceremony scheduled for Feb. 21 in Bangkok. At the ceremony, the organizers will announce this year’s list of the 50 best restaurants in Asia. On last year’s list, Korea’s Mingles, Jung Sik Dang and La Yeon were ranked.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]