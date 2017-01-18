Korea Grand Sale promises deals for travelers

Shoppers pose with pink hats and canes during the “Korea Grand Sale,” which starts Friday. The sale lasts until Feb. 28. [VISIT KOREA COMMITTEE]

The reasons that influence one’s decision to travel are endless, whether its good food, fun nightlife, or breathtaking landscapes. If shopping is your thing, now is the time to be in Korea.Starting Friday, the Visit Korea Committee is holding another round of the “Korea Grand Sale,” one of the major sale events in Korea. The event is set to encourage those with foreign passports in Korea to get more discounts so that they can have a chance to buy more within their budget. The sale will last until Feb. 28, so those who haven’t planned a trip to Korea can hurry and book a ticket.Asiana Airlines will give an up to 60 percent discount on flights flying from and to cities in China and Europe, and Jeju Air will provide an up to 91 percent discount on flights to Korea from cities overseas.Lodging will be more affordable as hotels also offer discounts. Shilla Stay is giving out an up to 50 percent discount on its rooms and some of the first ones to make a reservation will get a free upgrade.Many retail companies, especially cosmetic brands, give out discounts on items that have been popular among foreigners. Lotte Mart, where foreigners often buy Korean snacks, will have a buy one get one free promotion.To entertain visitors even after all the shops are closed, many ski resorts in Korea will provide discounts on tickets for lifts and rental fees for necessary gear. For more detailed information about the discounts across Korea, go to www.koreagrandsale.co.kr/en/. Information on the website is available in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.Korean nationals looking to get some benefits during this foreigner-targeted sales event can recommend their favorite shopping items online and win a variety of gifts including a hotel voucher. Locals can go to www.vkc.or.kr and post items with the reasons why those are their favorites and must-buy items for visiting travelers until Friday. Non-Koreans can also participate by posting items on the website as well. The website will announce winners on Jan. 24.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]