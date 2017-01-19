Korea’s marriage dilemma (국문)

“It’s frightening,” a senior reporter said after reading an article on the front page of JoongAng Sunday last week. A study on men in their 30s shows that high-income earners tend to get married more than those in the low-income group. The haves get married while the have-nots cannot afford to do so.
In fact, we’ve all known the truth. We’ve seen such cases around us so often. Nevertheless, it is shocking to see a specific survey result showing the harsh reality that money is a decisive factor for love and marriage, the biggest source of happiness for individuals.
Being in my mid-40s, I have friends, both male and female, who are still unmarried. Of course, some of them have good jobs and make good money yet are still single because of some unfortunate relationship issues. Yet most failed to tie the knot because they have no stable employment.
Choi Soon-sil’s power abuse and President Park Geun-hye’s ridiculous incompetency ignited candles across the country, but what fanned the flames was the financial deprivation. In the past, only a small portion of Koreans in their 30s were single. But this is sure to grow as the Korean economy is sluggish and growth is stagnant. Unless the reality of money deciding marriage is improved, the future of Korean society is hardly bright.
It is unclear how the independent counsel’s investigation of the president and conglomerates will end. Companies claim they had to submit to the president’s will and ask why they are the scapegoats in this media circus. They complain that the counsel’s probe is populist. But the voices calling for conglomerates to reform will most likely influence the investigation of the special prosecutor.
An insider of a conglomerate asked, “What can we do to change public opinion?” Companies are not charities, and social contributions cannot be expanded excessively. The prime purpose of business is the pursuit of profit and continued operation. I have to tell him, “the answer is jobs.” As the economy struggles, wealth is concentrated to conglomerates and their owners, so companies need to work to reduce the reverse trickle-down effect.
Adding more jobs at big corporations won’t reduce the wage gap between conglomerates and small and mid-sized businesses. Large companies should make real efforts to improve conditions for non-salaried workers, outsourced workers and contractors. Irregular workers and contractors had to suffer as conglomerates cut costs and increased profits. It’s about time they also share the gains.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 18, Page 30
*The author is a deputy industrial news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
지난 일요일자 중앙SUNDAY 1면에 실린 기사를 보고, 선배 기자는 “정말 무서운 일”이라는 반응을 보였다. 기사는 결혼 적령기의 30대 남성 중 ‘결포자(결혼을 포기한 사람)’들을 살펴봤더니 소득에 따라 고소득자는 결혼을 많이 하고, 저소득자는 결혼을 못하는 상황으로 극명하게 갈린다는 내용이다. 일명 ‘유전결혼(有錢結婚), 무전비혼(無錢非婚)’의 현실이다.
사실 우리 모두가 다 알고 있는 얘기다. 주변에서 너무 많이 듣고, 보던 상황이다. 그럼에도 불구하고, 개인의 가장 큰 행복이라 할 수 있는 사랑과 결혼조차 돈이 없어 가로막힌다는 비정한 현실이 구체적인 설문 결과로 드러나자 다시금 충격을 받는다.
40대 중반에 접어든 필자에게도 남ㆍ여 할 것 없이 결혼 못한 친구가 여럿이다. 물론 제대로 된 직장에서 번듯한 연봉을 받으면서도 이런 저런 속사정으로 연애 생활이 꼬여 ‘싱글’인 경우도 있다. 하지만 대부분은 안정적인 직장을 못 찾은 탓에 짝 찾기에도 실패한 경우다.
광장의 분노도 이런 문제에서 기인한다. 최순실 국정 농단과 대통령의 어이없는 국정 운영이 촛불의 불씨를 틔웠는지 몰라도 여기에 불을 지핀 것은 경제적 박탈감이다. 과거에는 적은 숫자에 지나지 않던 30대 결포자가, 한국 경제가 쪼그라들고 성장이 정체하면서 날로 늘어날 것임은 자명하다. 유전결혼, 무전비혼의 현실이 개선되지 않는 한 한국 사회 미래는 전혀 긍정적이지 않다.
대통령과 대기업들에 대한 특검 결과가 어떤 식으로 마무리될지 아직은 알 수 없다. 기업들은 대통령의 강압에 응했을 뿐인데 왜 여론의 희생양이 돼야 하는지 의아스러워 한다. 특검이 ‘포퓰리즘적 수사’를 하고 있다는 볼 맨 소리도 들린다. 결국 촛불시위 광장에 등장한 ‘재벌 개혁’ 피켓과 목소리들이 특검의 수사 결과에까지 영향을 미쳤다고 봐야 하지 않을까.
한 대기업 관계자는 “도대체 우리가 뭘 어떻게 하면 여론이 나아지겠는가”를 물었다. 기업이 자선단체도 아닌데, 무작정 사회공헌을 더 늘릴 수도 없다. 기업의 가장 큰 목적은 이윤 추구, 미래에도 살아남는 것 아니겠는가. 그렇게 묻는 대기업 관계자에게 “결국 일자리가 답이다”고 얘기해줄 수밖에 없다. 경제가 쪼그라들수록 대기업과 그 오너에만 부가 몰리는 ‘역(逆) 낙수효과’를 줄이려는 노력을 보여야 한다.
정규직 직접 고용을 꼭 늘려야 한다는 얘기는 아니다. 그렇게 하면 대기업 일자리는 늘겠지만 대기업-중소기업간 임금 격차는 줄지 않는다. 형편이 나은 대기업부터 비정규직과 파견직, 그리고 하청업체 대우를 개선하려는 실질적인 노력을 기울여달라. ‘갑(대기업)’이 비용을 줄이고, 이익을 늘리는 과정에서 허리띠를 많이 줄였던 ‘을(하청업체ㆍ비정규직)’들에게 과실이 좀 돌아가게 해줬으면 한다.
최지영 산업부 부데스크