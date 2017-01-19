Mending the antigraft law (국문)
'김영란법'을 현실에 맞게 손질해야 한다
Jan 19,2017
The government and ruling Saenuri Party agreed to amend the tough antigraft law, dubbed the Kim Young-ran Act, whose strict spending cap on workers in public service as well as the media dampened consumer sentiment and further aggravated domestic demand. The law prevents public officials, journalists and teachers from receiving meals beyond 30,000 won ($25), gifts valuing more than 50,000 won, and wedding or funeral cash tokens of more than 100,000 won since Sept. 28 last year.
Lee Hyun-jae, Saenuri policy chief, said in a briefing that the government has agreed to embark on revising the law upon consensus that the farming and livestock sector has been hard hit by the law.
The law has brought about sweeping changes to society. Illicit favors and habitual entertaining for bureaucrats have sharply eased, and going Dutch has become customary. Side and ill effects were also substantial. The anticorruption commission has applied uniformly rigid regulation without considering social and business practices. As a result, the first report of violation was a student handing a canned coffee drink to a professor. Of 120 reports to the commission, however, only one was fined.
Social attention and vigilance also has subsidized. Moreover, the law lost much of its dignity because President Park Geun-hye, who campaigned for the act to enhance transparency in the society, turned out be a symbol of corruption and irregularities. It is no wonder the law has become a mockery.
The law still has the approval of 85 percent of the people, reflecting the public wish to see society fairer and cleaner. It is therefore important to defend the original purpose of the law while fine-tuning to minimize the ill effects. The revision should take account of the troubled farming, flower and restaurant industries. Sales in the floriculture sector have halved to 700 billion won last year and the restaurant industry shed 30,000 jobs in just two months. The agriculture, fisheries, and livestock industries have been asking for temporary suspension of the act during the Lunar New Year’s holiday, the traditional gift-exchange season.
The party and government must design the law to act as a social norm and respond to social and economic conditions. It could make exceptions on holiday gift packages, raise the meal cap to realistic levels, and separate the expense for funeral flower and cash tokens because it is currently uniformly limited to 100,000 won.
The current money cap does not need to be absolute. Some suggest the wedding and funeral cash token should be lowered to 50,000 won considering people’s growing financial burden. Other loopholes such as the exception clauses to prevent illicit private-sector favors to bureaucrats and the scope of the targets also should be revised to be more realistic.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 18, Page 30
부정부패 추방 취지 살리면서
'3·5·10' 등 경직된 규정 보완해
내수·소비 진작 묘미 살리기를
정부와 새누리당이 어제 김영란법(부정청탁 및 금품 등 수수의 금지에 관한 법률) 시행령 개정을 서두르기로 의견을 모았다. 현재 시행령에 명시돼 있는 3·5·10(식사·선물·경조사비) 만원의 한도 등을 조정하는 것이 골자다. 이현재 새누리당 정책위의장은 브리핑에서 "김영란법으로 인해 농축산 농가 등의 어려움이 크다는 데 공감대가 형성됐다"며 "정부가 구체적인 대안을 검토하기로 했다”고 밝혔다. 황교안 대통령 권한대행과 성영훈 국민권익위원장에 이어 당정이 개선을 공식화함에 따라 지난해 9월 28일 시행된 김영란법은 넉달 만에 보완될 전망이다.
공직자·교원·언론인 등 400만 명을 대상으로 한 이 법은 우리 사회에 적지 않은 변화를 가져왔다. 공직사회에 대한 부정 청탁과 접대 관행이 줄어들고, 'N분의 1'로 상징되는 각자 계산의 공감대가 확산됐다. 하지만 혼선과 부작용도 컸다. 담당부처인 권익위가 사회 통념이나 상규를 감안 않고 경직된 규정을 적용해 혼선을 빚은 탓이다. 법 위반 신고 1호가 학생이 교수에게 갖다 준 '캔 커피'여서 제도가 희화화 됐고, 넉 달간 국민권익위에 신고된 120여 건 중 과태료 처분도 딱 한 건에 그쳤다. 그런 사이 사회적 관심도 수그러드는 양상이다. 여기에다 박근혜 대통령이 "투명한 사회를 만들어 선진국 도약의 발판을 마련하자"며 김영란법 입법을 독려하더니 스스로 위법·비리의 한 복판에 서 있다. 그러니 국민이 조소할 수밖에 없지 않겠나.
물론 김영란법은 여전히 국민의 85%가 지지하고 있다. 그만큼 투명·공정사회에 대한 국민의 요구가 강한 것이다. 결국 법의 순수한 취지를 살리면서 부작용을 최소화하고 탄력적으로 운영하는 게 중요하다. 무엇보다 어려움에 빠진 전국 농수축산·화훼·요식업계를 민생의 관점에서 볼 필요가 있다. 법의 직격탄을 맞은 화훼업계는 지난해 매출이 7000억원으로 반 토막 났고, 요식업계에서는 두 달 만에 3만 명이 실직했다고 한다. 농수축산업계는 "설 대목인데도 국산 선물세트에 먼지만 쌓인다"며 한시적으로 제도 유예를 요구하고 있다. 소비와 내수 위축으로 가뜩이나 어려운 서민 경기가 꽁꽁 얼어붙고 있는 현주소다.
당정은 이런 현실을 감안해 전향적인 개선안을 마련하기를 바란다. 김영란법은 일종의 방향 규범이므로 사회·경제적 상황에 따라 탄력적으로 운영하는 것도 방법이다. 명절 선물 예외 적용과 식대 현실화, 화훼·경조사비 분리(현재는 합쳐서 10만원)등 여러 의견의 실효성을 면밀히 검토해야 한다."'3·5·10' 규정이 절대 불변의 진리는 아니다"라고 밝힌 성영훈 권익위원장 말처럼 큰 틀은 유지하되 유연한 조정이 현실적이고 효과적일 수 있다. 경조사비 부담이 크니 10만원 한도를 5만원으로 낮추자는 의견도 많이 나온다. 공무원의 민간 부문 부정청탁 금지 같은 누락 조항을 보강하고, 사회 통념상 허용범위도 재정비해야 한다. 탄력적인 운영의 묘를 기대한다.