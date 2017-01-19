Ministry plan grooms talent in emerging industries

In an effort to cultivate growth engines for the Korean economy, the government will try to foster necessary talents in newly emerging industries.In particular, it will focus on supporting as many as 1,700 pursuing degrees in various sectors including semiconductors and robotics.“We will pour in as much as 65 billion won ($55.8 million) out of 89 billion won just to help students seeking master’s or doctoral degrees related to sectors such as the Internet of Things and automated vehicles,” said Kim Young-dae, an official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. “Our goal is to cultivate professionals who can get involved in research and development immediately.”For instance, the ministry will work with the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association and connect semiconductor companies and local universities. While companies can benefit from outsourcing their research and development projects, graduate students can exploit companies’ industrial expertise and resources in pursuing their degrees.The ministry will commit resources to support various programs including classes at universities and supporting graduate student research.“If we wanted to create a new curriculum at a local university, we may have to invite professors from overseas and purchase equipment and material to conduct research in the field,” Kim explained. “Also, some of the resources will be used to provide scholarships for qualified graduate students.”The government also allocated 17.3 billion won to give retirees of shipbuilding companies technological skills to keep them in the country.“Korea’s shipbuilding industry went through a drastic restructuring last year and many capable workers in the industry were forced to leave their job,” said Kim.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]