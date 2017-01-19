중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Lee Min-ho sells out fan event in seconds

Jan 19,2017


Lee Min-ho proved his ongoing popularity, selling out thousands of tickets instantly for a meet-and-greet next month, the actor’s agency said Wednesday.

According to MYM Entertainment, the 6,000 tickets sold out in a matter of seconds after ticket sales went on sale Tuesday at 6 p.m. via e-commerce website Auction.

The fan meeting, scheduled to take place on Feb. 18-19 at Kyunghee University in eastern Seoul, marks the beginning of Lee’s multi-nation fan meeting tour. The actor’s “Talk Concert” hosted at the same venue in January 2016 also generated an explosive response, selling out 3,000 tickets in the blink of an eye.

Yonhap


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장