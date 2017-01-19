Lee Min-ho sells out fan event in seconds

Lee Min-ho proved his ongoing popularity, selling out thousands of tickets instantly for a meet-and-greet next month, the actor’s agency said Wednesday.According to MYM Entertainment, the 6,000 tickets sold out in a matter of seconds after ticket sales went on sale Tuesday at 6 p.m. via e-commerce website Auction.The fan meeting, scheduled to take place on Feb. 18-19 at Kyunghee University in eastern Seoul, marks the beginning of Lee’s multi-nation fan meeting tour. The actor’s “Talk Concert” hosted at the same venue in January 2016 also generated an explosive response, selling out 3,000 tickets in the blink of an eye.Yonhap