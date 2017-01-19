Han Ji-min, Lee Hee-jun to star in ‘Miss Baek’

Actors Han Ji-min and Lee Hee-jun were confirmed for the lead roles in the upcoming film “Miss Baek.”The film which is based on a true story is about the turbulent relationship between a young girl, a woman, and a man looking to protect that woman to his best ability. It is being directed by Lee Ji-won, an award winning director best known for his short film “Blue Dessert.”Han is taking the role of the protagonist, who finds herself in the shoes of an ex-convict and emotionally closing off all doors to others due to the social stigma. The actress starred in last year’s “Age of Shadows.”Her co-star is taking the leading male role who attempts to save the protagonist out of love and pity. Lee currently stars in the popular SBS drama “Legend of the Blue Sea.”The film is expected to begin production next month.By Chung Jin-hong