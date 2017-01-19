I.O.I dominates music charts with final single

Girl group I.O.I dominated the charts on Wednesday after the release of their final single, “Downpour.”The 11-member girl group managed to take the top of the charts on sites such as Melon, Genie, Naver Music, and Bugs.The ballad contains lyrics about the passing rain being used as a metaphor for their brief time together as a project group. It was written by fellow idol singer Woozi of boy band Seventeen, who also contributed to the song’s production.The girl group was born as a result of an idol audition program created by Mnet called “Produce 101.” Their one year promotional period will come to an end this month after wrapping up their upcoming concert “Time Slip.” The sold out three-day concert is being held from Friday to Sunday at the Jangchung Arena in Jongno District, central Seoul.By Chung Jin-hong