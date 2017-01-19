Streaming directly to K-pop fans : Fighting overcrowding in music, artists turn to live app to debut music

Clockwise: Akdong Musician, WJSN, and AOA are recent K-pop acts who promoted their latest albums by taking to Naver’s V Live app, allowing them to stream video and interact with their fans from all over the world in real-time. [JOONGANG ILBO, SCREEN CAPTURE]

Popular singers and idol groups have been making a return with new singles to start off the New Year. However, they haven’t been able to place as highly on music charts compared to their previous efforts, largely due to the popularity of the soundtrack from the tvN drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and the collaborative hip-hop album from MBC’s “Infinite Challenge.” In the case of the “Guardian,” the rollout of songs from its soundtrack have mostly consisted of chart-toppers, from the first track “Stay With Me” sung by singers Punch and Exo’s Chanyeol to the most recently released “Wish” by Urban Zakapa.As the landscapes has become unfavorable for mainstream acts, they are taking to alternative methods to promote their songs. Acoustic duo Akdong Musician, who became an exception to the trend and placed among the top five on music charts, unveiled their short musical film “Spring of Winter” on Naver’s V Live app two days before the official release of their latest album “Winter.” The 22-minute clip contains snippets from all eight songs on the record, considerably different than the standard music video.The short film contained a plot based on a true story, where sibling duo Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun consider new partners after quarreling on set of their music video in Japan. The songs from the record are played during appropriate plot points of the film. “Do You Like Spring Bear” director Yong-ih, took directing responsibilities.In the case of girl groups, competition is extra tough since so many groups have similar concepts and they have such short promotional periods. When the V app was introduced by Naver in July 2015, singers saw it as another way to promote their comebacks. The app allowed them to open their own unique channels and live stream whenever they wished. Additionally, the added bonus of being able to interact with their fans became a large selling point. When streams were scheduled on V Live, singers found themselves at the top of the real-time search results on Naver as well, being frequently utilized as a result.Girl groups AOA, WJSN, and April all streamed their first live performances on the V app before their televised performances on Mnet’s “M Countdown.” AOA began streaming one hour before the official release of their latest album “Angel’s Knock,” and even held a poll for their viewers to choose a name for the choreography of their single “Excuse Me.” WJSN and April, who released their mini-albums on the same day, similarly began streaming one hour before their releases.One major factor why K-pop found such success overseas is because singers took to new methods to promote their comebacks. In the case of the V app, international fans can change the Korean setting to nine different languages in real time, giving them the opportunity to enjoy content from their favorite idol singers without a delay.“As globalization in the music industry continues to grow, the market is moving towards a direction to cater to all K-pop fans in general,” said Kim, a music analyst. “The V app has become another platform in the process, and the standard of being able to view live streams and interacting in the chat will accelerate.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]뮤지컬 쇼트 필름, V앱…달라진 가수들 컴백무대새해를 맞아 많은 가수들이 야심차게 컴백했지만 좀처럼 차트 진입에 성공하지 못하고 있다. 매주 신곡을 내놓고 있는 tvN 금토드라마 ‘도깨비’와 MBC ‘무한도전’의 힙합 컬래버레이션 음원 발표로 인해 막강한 진입장벽이 형성된 탓이다. 특히 ‘도깨비’ OST의 경우 EXO의 찬열과 펀치가 함께 부른 첫 번째 곡 ‘스테이 위드 미’부터 어반 자카파의 열 번째 곡 ‘소원’에 이르기까지 새롭게 공개된 곡이 선공개 곡의 바통을 이어받는 식으로 장기 흥행하고 있다.상황이 이렇다 보니 컴백을 앞둔 가수들도 화제몰이에 더욱 신경을 쓰는 모양새다. 올해 발표된 신곡으로는 유일하게 차트 상위권에 이름을 올린 악동뮤지션은 3일 음반 ‘사춘기(하)’ 발매 이틀 전에 뮤지컬 쇼트 필름 ‘사춘기: 겨울과 봄 사이’를 네이버 V라이브를 통해 공개했다. 단순히 타이틀곡에 맞춰 뮤직비디오를 찍는 것이 아니라 수록곡 8곡이 모두 조금씩 등장하는 22분짜리 단편 영화 형태로 제작한 것이다.일본에서 뮤직비디오 촬영 도중 다툰 뒤 각기 다른 파트너를 찾아나서는 이야기는 친남매인 이찬혁(21)과 수현(18)의 실제 경험담을 담은 노랫말과 자연스레 연결된다. “어떤 동생이 오빠한테 바락바락 대드냐”라고 소리지르는 모습과 ‘허구한 날 놀려 못생겼다고/ 이젠 웬만한 상처도 안 나’라고 시작되는 ‘못생긴 척’이 오버랩되는 식이다. 여기에 영화 ‘봄날의 곰을 좋아하세요’ 등을 연출하고, 악동뮤지션 1집부터 뮤직비디오 작업을 함께 해 온 용이 감독의 아기자기한 영상은 보는 재미를 더한다.걸그룹의 경우 경쟁이 한층 치열하다. 비슷비슷한 콘셉트가 많아 짧은 시간 안에 승부를 봐야 하기 때문이다. 이에 2015년 7월 출시된 네이버 V앱은 가수들 사이에서 새로운 컴백 방식으로 자리잡았다. 가수별로 개인 채널을 소유해 원하는 시간에 온라인을 통해 방송을 할 수 있고, 팬들과 직접 소통하는 것이 가장 큰 장점이다. 거기에 미리 시간을 고지하고 V라이브를 진행할 경우 포털사이트 실시간 검색어 장식이 덤처럼 따라오니 매력적일 수밖에.이에 AOA·우주소녀·에이프릴의 공식적인 방송 컴백 무대는 5일 Mnet ‘엠카운트다운’였지만 이들의 첫 무대는 V앱에서 만나볼 수 있었다. AOA는 2일 0시 첫 번째 정규앨범 ‘에인절스 노크’ 발매를 앞두고 1일 오후 11시부터 시작한 V라이브에서 타이틀곡 ‘익스큐즈 미’를 선보이며 “댓글로 춤 이름을 지어달라”고 청했고 투표를 통해 ‘아잉춤’으로 결정했다. 4일 동시에 세 번째 미니앨범을 발매한 우주소녀와 에이프릴은 각각 3일 오후 11시와 D-3일부터 카운트타운을 하며 자축했다.K팝의 무대가 전 세계로 넓어진 것도 가수들이 새로운 컴백 방식을 모색하는 이유 중 하나다. V앱의 경우 실시간으로 9개 언어로 번역돼 시차없이 동일한 콘텐트를 즐길 수 있기 때문이다. 음악평론가 김작가는 “글로컬리즘이 실현되고 있는 지금 가요 시장은 특정 가수의 팬 뿐만 아니라 K팝 팬들에 의해 움직인다”며 “V앱 자체가 하나의 한류 플랫폼이 되어 세계 각국에서 본방 사수를 하며 댓글을 달고 있는 상황에서 이같은 움직임은 가속화될 것”이라고 말했다.민경원 기자