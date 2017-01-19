Kowtowing to Trump (국문)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is persistently flexing his muscles to create new jobs in the United States. Starting with U.S. air-conditioner maker Carrier, he has also put a damper on attempts by Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler to build or expand plants in Mexico. Foreign companies are not excepted. After Trump threatened to levy a 35 percent “border tax” on cars manufactured in Mexico for U.S. export, the world’s No. 1 automaker Toyota had to promise Trump it would invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.
Hyundai Motor joined the move Tuesday by announcing a $3.1 billion investment plan for the U.S. Following similar investment pledges by Samsung and LG Electronics, Korean companies are jumping on the bandwagon. Alibaba, Softbank, Walmart and Bayer also came up with plans to create new jobs or invest in research and development in America. The tycoon-turned-president-elect celebrated the victory in the battle for jobs after calling it “big stuff.”
But such a situation poses dangers to Korea, which has prospered thanks to free trade, as Trump is threatening to impose penalties in the form of a border tax on foreign companies and pressuring them not to build plants outside America. Trump’s protectionism could easily lead to a global trade war if the U.S.’s trading partners are not allowed to sell their products in America unless they manufacture them there.
Trump’s feat heralds tough challenges for Korea. For Hyundai, it does not mind directly investing in the U.S. because it can avoid labor union demands at home for wage hikes. But the problem is a critical loss of local jobs. Korea has lost 50,000 jobs after the automaker started building plants overseas over the last two decades.
Our presidential contenders are turning a blind eye to these harsh new realities. Moon Jae-in, former leader of the opposition Democratic Party and the frontrunner in polls, vowed to create new jobs in the public sector, but that cannot solve the problem fundamentally because his commitment, if implemented, would only raise inefficiency in the sector. Former UN Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, a presidential hopeful, promised to reinforce internship programs, but was immediately criticized for not increasing full-time workers first.
Korea is built on an export-driven economy. The key to tackling the challenge is strengthening high-tech industries and developing our services industry which can create more jobs. Presidential wannabes must keep that in mind.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 19, Page 34
도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 당선인의 일자리 욕심이 갈수록 집요하다. 그는 에어컨 제조업체인 캐리어를 시작으로 포드·제너럴모터스(GM)·피아트크라이슬러의 멕시코 공장 신·증설 계획을 줄줄이 주저앉혔다. 또 “국경세 35%를 물리겠다”고 엄포를 놓아 도요타로부터 앞으로 5년간 100억 달러를 투자하겠다는 약속을 받아냈다.
그제 현대차도 31억 달러(3조6000억원) 투자 계획을 밝혔다. 삼성전자와 LG전자에 이어 한국 기업들도 줄줄이 트럼프의 요구에 응한 것이다. 알리바바·소프트뱅크·월마트·바이엘도 일자리 창출이나 연구개발 투자 계획을 내놓았다. 트럼프는 이를 두고 “대박(big stuff)”이라며 성과를 자축했다.
이 같은 상황은 자유무역으로 성장해 온 한국에 심각한 위협이 될 수 있다. 국경세를 매긴다며 외국 기업에 엄포를 놓고 특정 기업의 공장 이전을 압박하고 있어서다. 이는 미국에서 제조하지 않으면 제품을 팔지도 못한다는 보호무역주의의 발로여서 무역분쟁의 소지도 크다.
그럼에도 트럼프의 시도는 100만 실업대란을 겪고 있는 한국에 많은 것을 시사한다. 현대차로선 과도한 임금을 요구하는 노조 리스크를 피하고 ‘시장 접근’을 위해서라도 미국 투자를 마다할 이유가 없다. 문제는 속수무책으로 일자리를 빼앗긴다는 점이다. 현대차는 1996년 이후 20년간 해외공장만 신설했고 그래서 놓친 일자리가 5만 개에 달한다.
더 큰 문제는 한국의 대권 주자들이 이런 현실에 눈 감고 있다는 점이다. 어제 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 공공부문에서 일자리를 늘리겠다고 했지만 본질적인 해결책이 될 수 없다. 정부 예산으로 공공분야에 일자리를 늘려봐야 비대해진 공공부문의 비효율만 확대하고 국민 혈세 부담만 늘어날 뿐이다. 반기문 전 유엔사무총장도 어제 "인턴제 확대”를 꺼냈다가 "정규직부터 늘여야 하는 게 아니냐”는 지적을 받았다. 한국은 수출로 먹고사는 경제체제다. 이를 위해서는 첨단 제조업을 강화하고, 일자리 창출 여력이 큰 서비스산업을 진흥해야 한다. 이것이 트럼프가 우리 대선 주자들에게 던져준 숙제다.