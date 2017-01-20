Work-home balance (국문)

“I can guarantee that flying cars will be commercialized earlier.” “It can only work for employees at conglomerates or public servants, not for those working for small companies.”
The story on companies with good work-life balance published on Jan. 17 and 18 garnered skeptical responses. It featured a father who uses flexible work hours to have breakfast with his three children before taking them to school and another father who is in his second year of paternity leave. Readers thought these stories were more farfetched than science fiction. Some said this could only be possible at large companies with good performance records and funding.
But the companies with good work-life balance featured in the article are not necessarily high-performing, loaded companies. Asiana Airlines guarantees two-year maternity leaves despite its serious financial problems. Babiz Korea, where all employees leave work on time, is a company with about 50 workers. Golfzon, the mother company of Golfzon Networks, started as a one-person venture and expanded.
But these companies share something others don’t have. It is the will of the CEO. Rather than waiting until all conditions are met to implement work-life balance, the chief executive officer introduced changes one by one. “It is true that the cost was a burden when the benefits were introduced. But now, the benefit system is growing and has great effects,” Golfzon Networks CEO Shin Jong-sung said.
Of course, each company is in a different industry and has a distinct financial situation. Not every company can introduce a system that works for another. Also, employees’ expectations can vary. Workers at small companies without proper benefit systems said that one worker is given various tasks and cannot take leave as he or she wishes. Employees at big corporations with a solid benefit system also say that only a handful of workers get to use benefits.
Ironically, the lack of benefits means more room to expand work-life balance policies. The low fertility rate has become a serious social problem, and it can be resolved only when jobs, housing, child care and parenting are improved simultaneously. Rather than tackling all issues at once, we need to address them one by one.
Each company and organization should seek its own solution to improve work-life balance. The government should not spare financial and administrative support. Only then can Korea be one step closer to increasing its low fertility problem.
The author is a national news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHU IN-YOUNG
“내가 장담하는데 날아다니는 자동차가 상용화되는 게 더 빠르다.” “저런 생활은 살 만한 대기업이나 공무원 몫이지, 작은 기업은 꿈도 못 꾼다.”
지난 17~18일 본지 14면에 보도된 '일·가정 균형 우수기업' 기사에 대해 온라인 공간에선 냉소적인 반응이 적지 않았다. 유연근무제를 활용해 세 아이의 아침을 챙기고 학교까지 데려다 준 뒤 출근하는 아빠, 2년째 육아휴직 중인 남편 등의 사연에 “SF(공상과학)보다 현실성이 떨어진다”는 식의 댓글이 달린 것이다. 또 '경영성과가 좋고 돈이 많은 대기업이라서 가능하다'는 언급도 나왔다.
하지만 본지가 소개한 일·가정 균형 우수기업들은 결코 '풍족하고 돈 많은' 회사만은 아니다. 여직원에게 육아 휴직 2년을 보장하는 아시아나항공은 최근 몇 년간 심각한 경영난을 겪어왔다. 또 사장 부부를 포함해 전직원이 정시 퇴근하는 문화를 정착시킨 바비즈코리아는 직원이 50여명에 불과한 소기업이다. 골프존네트웍스의 모기업인 (주)골프존도 1인 벤처기업에서 출발해 어렵게 성장한 회사다. 그런데 이들 기업에는 다른 회사들과는 다른 공통점이 있다. 바로 최고경영진(CEO)의 의지다. 일·가정 균형 제도를 시행할 여건이 모두 충족되길 기다리기보다는 가능한 것부터 하나씩 도입했다는 것이다. 신종성 골프존네트웍스 사장은 “직원복지 제도를 시작할 때 비용 부담이 있었던 것은 사실이지만 일단 시작하니 복지제도가 자연스럽게 확대됐고 효과도 컸다”고 말했다.
물론 각 회사별로 업무 성격과 재정상황은 제각각이다. 그래서 제도가 아무리 좋다고 해도 선뜻 도입하기 쉽지 않다. 또 직원들이 바라는 기대수준도 천차만별이다. 이렇다할 제도도 갖추지 못한 소기업 종사자들은 “직원 혼자서 여러 업무를 하기 때문에 휴직도 마음놓고 할 수 없다"고 토로한다. 반면 갖출 건 다 갖추고 있다는 대기업 직원들은 그들대로 “복지제도를 누리는 직원도 극히 일부일 뿐, 달라진 건 없다”고 말한다.
이런 상황들은 역설적으로 일·가정 균형 정책이 확산될 여지가 그만큼 많다는 뜻으로도 해석할 수 있다. 너무나 심각한 과제가 되어버린 저출산 문제는 일자리,주거,보육,양육 등 다양한 요소가 함께 개선되야 해결 가능하다. 그러러면 한꺼번에 하려 하기보다는 가능한 것부터 하나씩 도전해나가는 자세가 절실하다. 기업별로, 단체별로 일·가정 균형을 위해 가능한 제도들을 찾아야 한다. 정부도 이들에게 재정적·행정적 지원을 아끼지 말아야 한다. 그래야 비로서 저출산 해결에 한발짝이라도 더 다가설 수 있을 것이다.
추인영 사회 1부 기자