Dereliction of duty (국문)
정부는 왜 독도 소녀상, ‘노 사드’ 레이저에 입 닫나
Jan 20,2017
A leadership vacuum has demoralized Korea’s foreign and defense front to an alarming level. Seoul’s voice in foreign and security affairs has become muted after the president was impeached by the legislative in implication with the worst-ever power abuse scandal.
Tokyo has rekindled the dispute over Dokdo, the easternmost islets in the East Sea, after the fallout over installment of statues symbolizing the victims of the Japanese military’s enslavement in military brothels during World War II. China has become more blunt in its retaliatory actions against Korea’s decision to deploy U.S. antimissile system Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad), sending a fleet of military aircrafts to pass through Korea’s air defense identification zone off the southern coast of Jeju Island.
The nonchalance of the foreign ministry has built up the crisis. A district office in the southern port city of Busan at first objected to a civilian group’s plan to erect a statue honoring the victims of sexual slavery, euphemistically referred to as comfort women, near the Japanese consulate in the city, similar to the bronze young girl sitting across from the Japanese embassy in Seoul since 2011.
While the foreign ministry chose to ignore the problem, the district office succumbed to public pressure and granted the installment.
Foreign minister Yun Byung-se only got involved when Tokyo strongly protested by saying it was not desirable to unilaterally install a structure in front of a foreign mission. But his belated engagement only made matters worse.
Diplomatic strife escalated after a group of assemblymen launched a fund to install a similar statue on Dokdo. The government so far has no official position on the issue. Dokdo islets are a national treasure, and the law bans any structure on the rocky islets. The culture ministry stays mum although the jurisdiction falls upon the ministry.
The foreign ministry kept low even when a civilian group shot a “No Thaad” laser beam on the building of U.S. embassy in Seoul during a protest last Saturday. It goes against diplomatic protocol to take intimidating action on a foreign mission. The defense ministry is equally impotent. It did not issue any statement when eight Chinese aircrafts violated the Korean air defense zone.
China’s action was a clear provocation that could increase geopolitical tensions in the region. A government is useless if it cannot stand up for and defend national interests and safety. Regardless of political unrest, the government must do its role.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 19, Page 34
정부의 마비현상이 곳곳에서 나타나고 있다. 최순실 국정농단사건 이후 외교안보 부처마저 여론 눈치나 보면서 할 일을 하지 않고 있다. 독도에 군 위안부 소녀상 설치 주장이나 중국 폭격기의 한국방공식별구역(KADIZ) 진입 등 민감한 외교안보 현안에 정부는 입을 꽉 다물고 있다.
이같은 현상은 일본 총영사관 앞의 위안부 소녀상 설치 사건 때부터 관측됐다. 지난해 말 부산 동구청은 ‘미래세대가 세우는 평화의 소녀상 추진위원회’가 일본 총영사관 앞의 소녀상 설치에 처음엔 반대했다. 그러나 외교부는 모르쇠로 일관했다.'친일파'라는 비난에 버티지 못한 박삼석 동구청장은 “이 문제는 지방자치단체가 감당하기 힘들다”면서 소녀상 설치를 허용했다. 이후 일본의 반발로 문제가 커지자 윤병세 외교부 장관이 뒤늦게 “외교공관 앞에 어떤 시설물이나 조형물을 설치하는 것에 바람직하지 않다”며 진화에 나섰다. 하지만 한ㆍ일간 갈등을 키울만큼 키워놓고 나온 뒷북 조치였다.
정부의 모르쇠는 여기서 끝나지 않았다. 독도 소녀상 설치 주장에 대해 아직도 정부의 입장이 없다. 독도는 천연기념물 336호로 이를 훼손하는 시설물은 독도에 설치할 수 없도록 돼있다. 그렇다면 이를 관리하는 문화부가 입장 발표를 했어야만 했다. 외교부의 모르쇠는 도가 지나친 수준이다. 외교부는 지난 14일 ‘범국민행동’이 미 대사관 건물 정면에 초록색 레이저로 사드 미사일 배치를 반대하는 ‘NO THAAD’라는 글자를 비췄는데도 가만히 있었다. 이는 자신들의 마음에 들지 않는다고 외국 공관을 압박하는 외교적 결례이자 위협적인 행동이다. 국방부도 마찬가지다. 지난 9일 중국의 핵폭격기 등 군용기 8대가 KADIZ를 침범했지만 국방부는 이를 경고하는 입장을 발표하지 않았다. 중국의 돌출적 행동은 동북아의 긴장을 고조시키는 사건이었다. 이래서야 정부라고 할 수 있을까. 아무리 어려운 상황이어도 정부는 국민을 보호하고 국가의 기능을 유지해야 한다. 주어진 최소한의 임무라도 제대로 하기 바란다.