Here come the promises (국문)

Populist approaches and grand promises by our presidential hopefuls are starting to worry us. At best, some are not feasible. At worst, some could shake the very foundations of our national security. In sharp contrast with the last presidential election campaign, in which the promises centered around welfare benefits for the older generation, the promises this time mostly target voters in their 20s and 30s. Those are empty slogans aimed at getting more votes.
A case in point is a shortsighted pledge to shorten the term of our military service. After Moon Jae-in, former leader of the opposition Democratic Party, mentioned the possibility of shortening the current 21 months to 12 months, rival Lee Jae-myung, mayor of Seongnam City, went a step further by promising to cut it to 10 months. Moon and Lee say the manpower vacuum can be filled by increasing the number of career soldiers and introducing a selective recruitment system. That’s a sheer fantasy.
Moon claims he based his proposal on an earlier readjustment plan in the Rho Moo-hyun administration. But the plan for a shortened service period was devised on the assumption that North Korea’s nuclear threats would be wound down. The reality is that Pyongyang has conducted five nuclear tests since then, succeeded in making smaller nuclear warheads, and is just a few steps away from the deployment of those weapons on the battlefield.
We wonder how South Korea can fight the 1.28 million-strong North Korean Army under such a volatile situation. Does Moon have any ideas how to cover the additional cost — 4.2 trillion won ($3.57 billion) — needed to recruit 140,000 soldiers if the term was shortened to one year?
The idea of offering a basic income to the underprivileged — proposed by Seongnam Mayor Lee first and then by Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon — is equally irresponsible. Lee vowed to annually dole out 300,000 won to each citizen and 1 million won in an alternative currency to 28 million people in the lower income bracket. He plans to cover the 50 trillion won budget by raising corporate taxes and creating a new tax. But introducing such a system is a dangerous idea. Only Finland is experimenting with such an idea. Taxpayers are not likely to enjoy their hard-earned money being used for it.
Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil’s promise to end our private education system and Bareun Party lawmaker Yoo Seong-min’s vow to ensure a 3-year leave for childcare are equally empty. Presidential hopefuls must stop offering populist promises at a time of economic uncertainty.
JoognAng Ilbo, Jan. 20, Page 30
북한은 핵무기의 실전배치가 코 앞인데
북핵 해결 전제한 군복무기간 단축 재탕
탄핵 불확실성 속 무분별 공약 자제해야
여야 대선주자들의 포퓰리즘 공약 경쟁이 지나치다. 조기 대선이 가시권에 들어오면서 실현 가능성이 희박하거나 국가안보의 근간을 흔들 수 있는 공약들이 거침없이 위험수위를 넘어서고 있다. 노년층을 대상으로 한 선심성 복지공약이 남발됐던 지난 대선 때와는 달리 이번에는 20, 30대를 겨냥한 것들이 대다수다. 실현 가능성이 높지 않은 만큼 취업난 등 가뜩이나 어려움을 겪고 있는 젊은 층에게 또 한번 ‘희망 고문’을 강요하는 셈이다.
대표적인 게 군복무기간 단축 공약이다. 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표가 얼마 전 펴낸 대담집에서 복무기간을 1년까지 단축할 수 있다고 언급하자, 이재명 성남시장은 한술 더 떠 10개월을 공약했다. 두 사람은 기간 단축으로 인한 전력공백을 직업군인 확대와 전문성을 갖춘 병사를 모집하는 선택적 모병제 등으로 메울 수 있다고 주장하지만 이는 기본전제부터 잘못된 판단이다.
문 전 대표는 군복무기간 단축이 당초 계획대로 가는 것이라고 주장하나, 이는 북한 핵의 완전 해결과 북한의 군사적 위협이 감소된 상황을 전제로 참여정부 시절 입안된 것이다. 하지만 이후 북한은 5차 핵실험까지 거듭했으며, 핵탄두 소형화까지 성공해 핵무기의 실전배치를 눈앞에 두고 있다. 건국 이래 가장 위험한 적을 휴전선에서 마주하고 있다고 해도 과언이 아닌 것이다. 그런데도 복무기간을 단축할 경우, 전투력 약화가 불 보듯 한데 128만명에 달하는 북한군에 무슨 수로 대처할 지 알 수가 없다. 게다가 복무기간이 1년으로 줄일 때 부족한 병력 14만명을 모병제로 전환할 경우 급여만 4조2000억원이 소요되는데 이 비용은 어떻게 조달한다는 것인지 모르겠다.
이 시장이 공약을 내놓고 박원순 서울시장이 가세한 기본소득도 그렇다. 이 시장은 전국민에게 연간 30만원씩, 청년 등 사회적 약자 2800만명에게 연간 100만원씩의 지역화폐를 제공하겠다고 한다. 연간 50조원의 재원 마련을 위해 법인세 인상과 국토보유세 신설 방안까지 내놨다. 부자들에게 세금을 더 거둬 국민 불평등을 해소한다는 취지 자체는 뭐랄 수 없지만, 기본소득처럼 실효가 검증되지 않고, 핀란드 등 일부 선진국에서 실험적으로 실시하고 있는 제도를 무작정 시행한다는 것은 대단히 위험한 발상이다. 실현 가능성도 적을뿐더러 사회적 합의에 이르기까지도 만만치 않고 담세자들의 조세저항도 극복하기 쉽지 않을 것이다.
이밖에 남경필 경기지사의 사교육 폐지, 유승민 바른정당 의원의 육아휴직 3년 보장 같은 공약도 공허하기 짝이 없다. 사교육 폐지는 이미 2000년 헌법재판소에서 위헌판결이 났고, 강제성도 없이 민간기업이 3년의 휴직을 보장하기란 기대할 수 없다는 점에서 문자 그대로 공약(空約)이 될 가능성이 높다.
대선주자들은 포퓰리즘 공약으로 존재감을 부각시키려는 욕심을 버려야 한다. 경제를 망치고 안보를 허물 무분별한 공약 경쟁은 자제해야 한다. 특히 탄핵정국으로 경제·안보의 불확실성이 그 어느 때보다 높은 상황이어서 더욱 그렇다.