Twice to release repackaged special album

Girl group Twice will roll out a special album next month, seeking to carry on its winning streak of online music streaming and album sales in the competitive, rapidly music changing market, the band’s management agency said Wednesday.According to music industry sources, the special album is currently in production for release in late February. It will be a repackaged version of the group’s hit third EP “TWICEcoaster:LANE1,” which will include a newly produced track.“It’s not a fourth album but a continuation of the group’s latest one released in October 2016,” JYP Entertainment said.“The girls have tentatively set the album’s release date to Feb. 20, but it could be altered a little,” the album’s local distributor added.Yonhap