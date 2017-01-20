Video of Seo In-young creates controversy

Singer Seo In-young has been surrounded by controversy and criticism for rude behavior behind the scenes of JTBC reality show “With You 2,” one day after the announcement of her exit from the show.Video evidence circulated online on Thursday of the singer’s actions. Although the singer’s face is hard to see, many agreed that the voice heard in the video indeed belonged to Seo, who berated the show’s staff over grievances.A person claiming to be a staff member of the show uploaded the video and wrote a detailed testimony regarding the situation.Supposedly, Seo’s behavioral problems consisted of demanding to be upgraded to first class from a business class plane seat, criticizing the staff over the quality of the hotel, and arriving late to set each day of filming despite being given the schedule beforehand.Additionally, the footage in question was supposedly taken during a fireworks festival on New Year’s Eve, where Seo swore at the main producer for over five minutes.Seo later released an official apology, admitting to the accusations and promising to show a more “mature” side of herself in the future.Meanwhile, Seo’s co-star Crown J declined to comment, and JTBC said they are confirming whether the uploader really is their staff member.By Chung Jin-hong