Chung loses to Dimitrov in Round 2 of Australian Open

TENNISSouth Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon bowed out of the second round at the Australian Open on Thursday.Chung, who is ranked No. 105 worldwide, took the first set before dropping the next three against the 15th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, who prevailed 3-1 (1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4) at Hisense Arena in Melbourne.Chung was making his second career appearance in the second round of a Grand Slam tournament, after the 2015 U.S. Open. The 20-year-old is the highest-ranked Korean tennis player. Chung had a solid start against the former No. 8-ranked player from Bulgaria. He dropped the first game but claimed the next six games in a row to take the first set in a hurry.Dimitrov wouldn’t go away so easily, though, and earned a hard-fought 6-4 win in the second set to even the match.Chung won the first two games of the third set, but Dimitrov soon made it 3-3. He then broke Chung en route to taking the set 6-4. Chung fought back to draw even at 4-4. Then serving with a 30-0 lead, Chung committed a series of forehand miscues to let Dimitrov take a 5-4 advantage.Serving for the match at 30-30, Dimitrov got the final two points to move to the third round.Yonhap