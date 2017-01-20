Prince Charming turns tough guy : Hyun Bin’s role in ‘Confidential Assignment’ is uncharted territory for the heartthrob actor

Actor Hyun Bin, 35, attempts his first role as an action star. [STUDIO 706]

Actor Hyun Bin’s success so far stems from consistently playing the Prince Charming role in romantic comedies.His most recent success was the popular SBS TV drama “Secret Garden” from 2010.He enlisted in the Marines, completed his military service and was discharged in 2012. His historical film “The Fatal Encounter” (2014) wasn’t a hit.Action flick “Confidential Assignment” is his return to the silver screen after a three-year hiatus. Playing a North Korean detective named Cheol-ryeong, Hyun shows off his tough guy, action-star side. His chemistry with Yoo Hai-jin, who plays a detective from the South named Gang Jin-tae who works with Hyun’s character, brings the laughs.The two are opposites: While Cheol-ryeong is perhaps the most serious detective in the world with a dark past, Gang is friendly and humorous.Below is an edited excerpt from the JoongAng Ilbo’s recent interview with Hyun.It’s a role that I’ve never played before. It’s my first all-out action character. I also liked the role because he’s the type that acts, not just talks. I also found it interesting how although the South Korean and North Korean detectives in the beginning have different purposes, they end up chasing after the same goal in the end.This perhaps is the piece that I have invested the most time in. Because there were so many dangerous scenes, I practiced for months before shooting began. Because [the actors] spent so much time together, when the shooting actually began everything felt so natural.Cheol-ryeong is not a talker. So it was a challenge to show his feelings just through small gestures, facial expressions and few words. But I felt that as Cheol-ryeong spent a lot of time with Gang Jin-tae, and also bickered about this and that, he formed trust in him. I think that is what changed him. Instead of trying to think too much, I just attempted to follow the slow, natural changes in his emotions.Mostly, I just followed Yoo’s lead. He has a lot of positive energy, so just being next to him gave me good vibes. He did a lot of improvising, but I later realized that he had planned it all before filming. He’s so prepared. There are many things I have yet to learn from him.Learning a regional dialect is the same as learning a foreign language. Before the shooting I practiced with a language specialist from North Korea. There was also an adviser on set who helped throughout filming.I try more not to be swayed by emotional highs and lows. I guess I feel more at ease. Also I think I’ve become more positive compared to before. The world nowadays appears to be in a chaos with many problems. I hope our movie, during its two-hour runtime, can give some pleasure and consolation to the people.BY LEE JI-YOUNG [hkim@joongang.co.kr]이제 ‘로코킹’ 현빈(35)은 없다. 고가도로에서 망설임 없이 뛰어내리고, 달리는 자동차에서 거친 총격신도 불사하는 ‘액션 전사’가 있을 뿐이다. 현빈이 ‘역린’ 이후 3년 만에 스크린으로 돌아왔다. 남북형사의 예측 불가 공조수사를 그린 ‘공조’(김성훈 감독, 18일 개봉)에서 남북 공조수사에 파견된 북한 형사 림철령 역을 맡았다. 북한에서 아내와 동료를 잃은 특수 정예부대 출신인 그는 위조지폐 동판을 탈취한 조직을 쫓으며 생계형 남한 형사 강진태(유해진)와 호쾌한 팀플레이를 펼친다. 세상에서 가장 심각하고 말수 적은 북한 형사의 맨몸 액션과 친근하고 유머 넘치는 남한 형사의 앙상블 연기가 볼거리. 그 중심에서 현빈은 코미디를 담당하는 유해진과 팽팽한 한 축을 이루며 영화의 완급조절을 소화해냈다.드라마 ‘시크릿 가든’(2010, SBS)이 공전의 히트를 기록했지만, 이후 해병대로 입대한 그는 2012년 제대 후 아직 영화와 드라마에서 그리 큰 성과를 거두지 못한 상황. ‘공조’는 현빈이 앞으로의 배우 인생을 걸고 단단한 각오로 몸을 던진 도전장인 셈이다.“철령은 지금껏 해보지 못한 역할이었다. 본격 액션 연기도 처음이다. 가장 마음에 든 것은 감정이나 상황을 말이 아닌 행동으로 먼저 보여주는 인물이라는 점이었다. 또한 남한 형사와 북한 형사가 처음엔 서로 다른 목적을 가졌지만, 점차 하나의 목표를 좇는다는 이야기도 흥미로웠다.”“지금까지 출연한 작품 중에 이렇게 많은 시간을 할애한 영화는 처음이었다. 워낙 위험한 장면이 많아서 촬영 수개월 전부터 액션 팀과 북한의 주체격술, 러시아 시스테마 무술을 연습했다. 오랜 시간 서로 충분히 합을 맞췄기 때문에 오히려 현장에선 조금 여유가 있었다.”“정말 위험한 장면은 내가 할 수 없었지만, 안전 장치가 확실한 경우엔 되도록 내가 직접 하려고 했다. 언제 한 번 액션이 위험해 보였는지 유해진 선배님이 ‘미래를 생각하라’며 말리신 적도 있다.(웃음)”“철령은 말로 표현하는 친구가 아니다. 작은 행동, 몇마디 말로 감정 변화를 보여줘야 하는 게 가장 큰 숙제였다. 그래서 김성훈 감독님과 철령의 감정에 대해 많은 이야기를 나눴다. 철령은 사사건건 부딪치는 진태가 못마땅하지만 함께 시간을 보내면서 어느 순간 진태에게 믿음이 생겼을 거다. 복잡하게 생각하기 보다 자연스럽게 변화하는 철령의 감정을 오롯이 따라가려고 했다.”“현장에서 유해진 선배님을 많이 따랐다. 늘 밝은 에너지가 넘치는 분이라 옆에 있기만 해도 좋은 기운이 전해졌다. 현장에서 애드리브를 많이 하셨는데, 그 애드리브가 촬영 전에 철저하게 준비된 결과물이라는 걸 알게 됐다. 후배로서 참 배울게 많았다.”“사투리 연기는 외국어 연기와 같다. 촬영 전부터 북한말 선생님과 억양 연습을 꾸준히 했고, 현장에 상주하는 북한말 선생님께 계속 도움을 받았다.”“일희일비하지 않으려 한다. 마음의 여유가 더 생겼다고나 할까. 예전보다 더 긍정적으로 생각하게 된 것 같다. 요즘 세상이 이런저런 문제들로 복잡하지 않나. ‘공조’가 두 시간이나마 많은 관객에게 즐거움과 위로를 줄 수 있으면 좋겠다.”이지영 기자 lee.jiyoung2@joongang.co.kr